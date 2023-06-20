Revolution Beauty reveals potential legal action against founder and ex-boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Beauty reveals potential legal action against founder and ex-boss

By Press Association
Under-fire cosmetics firm Revolution Beauty has revealed possible legal action against its founder and former chief executive Adam Minto (Revolution Beauty/PA)
Under-fire cosmetics firm Revolution Beauty has revealed possible legal action against its founder and former chief executive Adam Minto.

The group – which also faced a call on Monday from its biggest shareholder, Boohoo, to replace the current top bosses – said it sent a letter of claim to Mr Minto last month alleging that he breached his duties to the firm.

It said some of the matters alleged contributed to the delay in the group’s 2021-22 results, which has led to the suspension of shares since last September.

The firm said it was looking to recover “material sums” after being hit by hefty costs as a result of the matters alleged.

It has not yet received a “substantive” response from Mr Minto or his legal representatives and has set a deadline of July 7 for him to do so.

Revolution Beauty said: “The company takes these matters extremely seriously.

“It is important for shareholders to note that there can be no certainty on the outcome of these legal proceedings, and the company will make further updates to shareholders as appropriate in due course.”

It comes amid a turbulent time for the firm, which on Monday saw Boohoo reveal plans to vote against the reappointment of Revolution Beauty’s chief executive Bob Holt, chairman Derek Zissman and chief financial officer Elizabeth Lake at the firm’s upcoming annual general meeting on June 27.

Boohoo, which owns a stake of around 26.6% in the company, has requested a separate general meeting to oust the three bosses and replace them with Boohoo non-executive director and former New Look chairman Alistair McGeorge as interim executive chairman and ex-Boohoo finance boss Neil Catto as chief financial officer.

Revolution Beauty said on Monday it was “reviewing the content and validity” of Boohoo’s meeting request with its advisers and would make a further announcement in “due course”.

It was thrown into crisis last autumn when shares were suspended after auditors refused to sign off its accounts for the last financial year, which sparked an investigation into its finances.

In January, an independent investigation by Macfarlanes and Forensic Risk Alliance found Revolution Beauty had inflated sales by £9 million to meet annual targets and unearthed concerns with the group’s accounts, including claims that personal loans were made by Mr Minto and chairman Tom Allsworth to an employee and to distributors.

The pair were found to have made loans and other investments of around £1 million to one of the distributors, and Mr Minto provided a £300,000 personal loan to the owners of a separate distributor, which were not disclosed to the board at the time.

The probe also alleged that insufficient checks had been made on acquisitions.

The investigation was launched after Revolution Beauty’s auditors flagged serious concerns over the group’s accounts.

Mr Minto and Mr Allsworth quit following the investigations.

