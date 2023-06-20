More big-money prizes added to Premium Bonds from July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

More big-money prizes added to Premium Bonds from July

By Press Association
Premium Bonds holders will have more chances to win big-money prizes from July (NS&I/PA)
Premium Bonds holders will have more chances to win big-money prizes from July (NS&I/PA)

Premium Bonds holders will have more chances to win big-money prizes from July.

The Premium Bonds prize fund rate will reach a 15-year high from the July prize draw, increasing to 3.70% from 3.30%.

Savings giant NS&I, which made the announcement, said the changes will see an additional £39 million in prizes available for bondholders.

The odds of each £1 Premium Bond winning a prize will remain at 24,000 to one, but people will have more chances each month to win prizes worth between £50 and £100,000.

The estimated number of smaller, £25 prizes will reduce in July.

Among the changes, NS&I estimates there will be 71 £100,000 prizes in July, up from 63 in June.

An estimated 141 £50,000 prizes will be up for grabs, up from 125 in June.

And around 284 £25,000 prizes are expected to be on offer, up from 252 in June.

The estimated number of £1 million prizes will remain the same, at two.

NS&I, which is backed by the Treasury, has a duty to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

The changes will ensure that NS&I’s products are priced appropriately when compared to the rest of the savings market, the savings giant said.

Savings rates have been edging up generally as the Bank of England base rate has increased.

NS&I chief executive Dax Harkins said: “This is now the sixth prize fund rate increase for Premium Bonds in just over a year, making it the highest it’s been in over 15 years.

“With the changes, we’re expecting to pay out more than £374 million to winners in July with more higher-value prizes, meaning that, each month, more lives will be changed by Premium Bonds.”

NS&I has also increased the interest rate for young savers holding its Junior Isa from Tuesday, with the rate increasing to 3.65% from 3.40%.

More than 89,000 savers aged under 18 will benefit, it said.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “While the news of further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England has been terrible for homeowners and the mortgage market, savers are having a field day, with rates rising across the board.

“Just a year ago the Premium Bond prize fund effective rate was sitting at 1%, and this marks the sixth time NS&I has hiked the prize fund in the past year, showing just how tricky it is to keep up with the wider market.

“Once again, the chances of winning a prize haven’t changed, and remain at 24,000 to one, but instead you’re more likely to win a bigger prize if you do win.

“NS&I has been on a mission to draw in more money this year, and its plan is working so far: in the three months to April, NS&I took in £7 billion of savers’ money, with the combination of higher rates and the security of a Government-backed provider proving to be a big draw.

“However, the fact remains that most people will be better opting for a standard savings account rather than Premium Bonds.”

She said that with some savings providers offering 4% on easy-access accounts, “that’s a better bet for a guaranteed return on your cash”.

More from The Courier

Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab.
Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity's £5.5m school revamp
Former Carnoustie dance teacher June Thomson has died.
June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies