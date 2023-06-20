Pet insurance payouts top £1bn in 2022 as owners face costly vet treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet insurance payouts top £1bn in 2022 as owners face costly vet treatment

By Press Association
Pet insurance payouts have soared
Pet insurance payouts have soared

Pet insurance payouts reached a record high in 2022 with insurers dishing out more than £1 billion as veterinary costs soared, new figures show.

Some 1.3 million claims were made in total during the year, 28% more than in 2021, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) revealed.

Dogs make up the majority of pet insurance claims, followed by cats.

Claims for more expensive treatment like spinal surgery can be up to £10,000, or more than £8,000 for a fractured femur in a pedigree cat.

Insurance payouts jumped by 17% on the £872 million processed the previous year, topping £1 billion and reaching the highest amount on record. It amounts to about £2.8 million in claims paid out per day.

The increase largely reflects the high cost of vet treatment, including for drugs and diagnostic equipment, which leads to more expensive insurance claims, the ABI said.

It indicates that more people are facing higher bills to protect their pets in the UK, following the lockdown boom in pet ownership and amid mounting cost-of-living pressures.

For dogs, the number of claims jumped by more than a third on 2021 to 1 million, with payouts going up nearly a quarter to £800 million, the ABI found.

For cats, the number of claims rose by a fifth to 269,000, with payouts up 22% to £184 million.

The most common ongoing claims are to treat diabetes and skin conditions. Treating a dog for arthritis can cost more than £2,000 while owners face a typical bill of around £1,000 for a cat with diabetes.

Jonathan Purvis, policy adviser, general insurance at the ABI, said: “Pet insurance gives you peace of mind that should an accident or illness happen to your pet, then you will not face a nasty surprise which makes a dog’s dinner of your bank account.

“Insurers appreciate that these are tough financial times for many pet owners.

“If you are concerned about being able to afford your pet cover then talk to your insurer to see what options may be available.”

The average pet insurance premium was £327 in 2022, up by 1% on the previous year.

