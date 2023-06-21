Halfords sees return to profit growth after annual earnings plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Halfords sees return to profit growth after annual earnings plunge

By Press Association
Halfords has forecast a return to earnings growth (Halfords/PA)
Halfords has forecast a return to earnings growth (Halfords/PA)

Retailer Halfords has revealed plunging profits after it was knocked by soaring costs and as customers cut back their spending, but forecast a return to earnings growth over the year ahead.

It posted a 55% tumble in pre-tax profits to £43.5 million in the year to March 31, while underlying profits were 43% lower at £51.5 million.

But shares in the group rose more than 5% as it said it was on track to grow underlying profits in line with market forecasts to £53.3 million over the year ahead, with trading having been good so far in the first quarter and like-for-like sales higher.

The group said its costs surged by around £68 million over the year as goods and shipping prices jumped higher.

It also faced a hit to the sales of so-called big ticket items, such as bikes, as customers reined in their spending amid the wider cost-of-living crisis.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton told the PA news agency consumers were cutting back on discretionary spending, but also some essential spending, such as on tyres.

Recent research by the chain found a 71% surge in the number of vehicles with tyres below or near below legal tread depth as cash-strapped motorists delay buying replacements and also as a result of potholes and poor road surfaces.

He said: “We’re pretty concerned about this.

“There’s some big safety implications here.”

Halfords photo
But the group is hopeful of a turnaround in the current year as costs fall (Halfords/PA)

He added that replacing tyres should be seen as “essential spending”.

“If you’re driving around on bald tyres, it’s not only unsafe but also uneconomical, because the car will use more fuel,” he said.

Halfords has launched an interest-free buy now repay later offer to help customers meet the cost of tyre replacements, allowing them to pay 15% upfront and then spread the remainder of the costs.

Its figures showed that like-for-like bike sales fell 10.9% year-on-year in 2022-23 as shoppers cut back.

Overall like-for-like revenues lifted 2.4%, as it saw a 15.4% rise across its autocentres chain, offset by a 1.8% fall in the retail arm, with a 4% rise in motoring sales weighed on by the drop in demand for bikes.

But the group is hopeful of a turnaround in the current year as costs fall, with its own inflation expected to rise by around £30 million – less than half that seen in 2022-23.

It has been driving cost savings across the business, largely through store lease renewals and wider efficiencies.

“It’s been a very significant headwind to get through,” Mr Stapleton said.

“The good news is that across the business, inflation is forecast to be lower this year… it’s getting better but there’s still inflation.”

Analysts at Peel Hunt said: “Whilst March was wet and a pretty miserable end to 2022-23, and April did not start terribly well either, an improvement in the weather has brought a decent uplift in trading fortunes.

“The bike market remains under pressure, although recent weeks have seen some pick-up, but more encouragingly, the motoring market has been strong, and Halfords’ pace of gaining market share has, we think, accelerated.”

