Three more days of rail strikes announced by RMT for July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three more days of rail strikes announced by RMT for July

By Press Association
Barriers close off part of Waterloo train station in London during a previous strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (James Manning/PA)
Barriers close off part of Waterloo train station in London during a previous strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (James Manning/PA)

A fresh wave of rail strikes will be held next month in the deadlocked row over pay, jobs and conditions, it has been announced

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said 20,000 of its members at 14 train companies will walk out on July 20, 22 and 29.

The union accused train operators of failing to make a new pay offer to resolve the long-running dispute.

The RMT said that despite repeated statements that it was willing to enter further negotiations, neither the rail operators nor the Government have asked it to any meetings.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This latest phase of action will show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry.

“My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and Government ministers.

“Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.

“The Government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute.

“Our members have now voted three times to take strike action over the last 12 months – the most recent of which coincided with having the full details of the substandard offer from the rail operators.

“They voted by 9-1 to renew their strike mandate and RMT will continue its industrial campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement on pay, working conditions and job security.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone have sold over 2,000 season tickets already.
St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales
Scott and Kirsten Laing
Fife TV couple reveal why they ditched huge Canadian home with pool to move…
The company's founder Andrew Mackenzie says he personally stands to lose £200,000. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry
Barriers close off part of Waterloo train station in London during a previous strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (James Manning/PA)
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf will discover SNP summer trick does not work anymore
SNP icon Winnie Ewing dies aged 93
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes.
Fife Council strips unelected religious figures of voting rights
Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Antonio Portales (left) looks set to become a fans' favourite at Dundee. Image: YouTube/SNS
Tony Docherty: Mexican star Antonio Portales' 'passion' will excite Dundee fans