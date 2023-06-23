Revolution Beauty brushes off Boohoo spat with sales boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Beauty brushes off Boohoo spat with sales boost

By Press Association
Cosmetics brand Revolution Beauty has hailed a sales boost and revival of earnings (Revolution Beauty/ PA)
Cosmetics brand Revolution Beauty has hailed a sales boost and revival of earnings, doubling down on its criticism of Boohoo’s attempted leadership upheaval.

The crisis-hit firm has clashed with its shareholder Boohoo throughout the week over how the business should be run.

Boohoo, the fast-fashion retailer with a 26.6% stake in Revolution Beauty, said on Monday it wants to replace the firm’s chief executive, chairman and chief financial officer with its own directors.

Revolution Beauty blasted the move as “value-destructive, opportunistic and self-serving”, and urged its shareholders to vote in favour of reappointing the current team.

It also criticised Boohoo’s suggested appointment of Rachel Horsfield to the board, the former beauty boss of THG, stating it had recently ceased commercial relationships with the business.

On Friday it revealed that sales had jumped by 60% over the latest quarter, compared to the previous year. It also reported earnings of £3.5 million, swinging from a loss of £7.4 million.

“The excellent trading performance in the first quarter of the year is testament to the quality of our offer and the strength of our leadership team, and shows that we are delivering on our global retailer strategy”, chief executive Bob Holt said.

“This has been achieved at the same time as fixing the historical issues overseen by previous management and putting in place improved cost controls and processes across the business.”

Revolution Beauty said earlier in the week it could take legal action against its founder and former chief executive Adam Minto after alleging he breached his duties to the firm.

Mr Minto resigned from the business in November after an investigation was launched. The probe flagged “serious issues” over the way the firm was run under its previous senior managers.

Its shares have been suspended from the AIM stock exchange since September.

Revolution Beauty was due to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) next week, but said it wants to postpone it to a later date, likely in late July or early August.

