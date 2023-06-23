Focus on consumer demand and pricing as Primark owner updates investors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Focus on consumer demand and pricing as Primark owner updates investors

By Press Association
In April, ABF reported that Primark sales jumped by 15% over the half-year to March (PA)
In April, ABF reported that Primark sales jumped by 15% over the half-year to March (PA)

The parent firm of Primark will be hoping to reveal strong demand from shoppers seeking bargains when it updates shareholders next week.

Associated British Foods (ABF) – which owns the high street chain alongside a raft of grocery brands such as Kingsmill and Ryvita – has seen its shares make a steady upwards march since last autumn.

The group has been buoyed by stronger-than-predicted consumer spending despite the ongoing cost crisis, alongside efforts to boost profitability through cost cutting.

In April, the consumer giant reported that Primark sales jumped by 15% over the half-year to March as a resurgence of office workers and tourists boosted its city centre locations.

ABF will update investors on how its trading has progressed over the third quarter of its financial year with an announcement on Monday June 26.

The company is predicted to reveal continued sales growth in its fashion division but could see a slight slowdown due to weather conditions and tougher annual comparisons, due to the return of shoppers to high streets last spring and summer following the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Analysts at RBC said: “Primark is very sensitive to weather patterns, particularly at this time of year, hence we think it will have seen a weaker pattern in the UK in Q3, but a strong pick-up in recent weeks.”

Experts at the broker, however, stressed that Primark is “well positioned as consumers manage their budgets” and will be boosted by its continued store opening and refurbishment plan.

Despite sales growth for the half-year, earnings were still broadly flat as the company continued to swallow the impact of higher costs in its supply chain and wage increases.

But ABF’s grocery business, which also includes brands such as Patak’s and Twinings, is expected to show the benefits from recent price hikes and cost efficiencies feeding into its bottom line by the end of the year.

“That’s led ABF to expect full-year underlying operating profits from food to be modestly ahead of last year,” said Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Next week’s announcement will give some steer as to whether those targets are still on track.”

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend's Ceres Highland Games
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women's success…
Honda X-ADV Motorcycle valued at around £11,000 was among the items stolen.
High-value motorcycle and e-bike stolen in Kirkcaldy raid
New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
Raith Rovers snap up ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Keith Watson
Gordon McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
Rapist from Fife who skipped trial due to lost bus ticket is finally jailed
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Parliamo preview Picture shows; Parliamo band members. na. Supplied by Lauren Kellie Date; 21/02/2023
Perth indie rockers Parliamo to storm Silverburn Festival after Otherlands let-down
A view of the front of the old jail - now a house - in North Queensferry
Former Fife jail with stunning views of Forth bridges up for sale
St Catherine's Square, Perth.
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth