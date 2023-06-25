Dame Shirley Bassey visits Royal Mint to see coin created in her honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Shirley Bassey visits Royal Mint to see coin created in her honour

By Press Association
Dame Shirley with her coin (The Royal Mint/PA)
Dame Shirley with her coin (The Royal Mint/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey was invited to the Royal Mint to strike one of the first in a limited-edition series of coins created in her honour.

The design features the name and silhouette of the Big Spender singer striking her famous arms-outstretched pose.

It is embossed with the names of her three James Bond theme tunes – Diamonds Are Forever, Moonraker and Goldfinger – and pays tribute to the performer’s Welsh roots through a small depiction of the Welsh dragon.

Dame Shirley said: “My collaboration with The Royal Mint is an incredibly exciting moment for me.

“It’s thrilling to know that my silhouette, and the Welsh Dragon, will be featured on my very own coin, and to be the first female included within the Music Legends collection is an absolute honour.”

The collectible coin is the sixth in The Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, which honours music icons including Queen, Sir Elton John, David Bowie, The Who and The Rolling Stones.

The design used the latest technology, including a laser that cuts layers of metal less than 1/200th the width of a human hair, to create a “stardust style effect” in a “special nod” to Dame Shirley’s career on stage.

Dame Shirley views the coins (Royal Mint/PA)

The coin will be released in a range of colours and denominations, with the most valuable – a two-ounce £200 gold coin – carrying a recommended retail price of £5,305.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services, said: “As The Royal Mint continues its popular Music Legends coin series, we are honoured to dedicate the next coin in the collection to celebrate the vibrant and glamourous career of Dame Shirley Bassey.

“It was a privilege to have Shirley Bassey visit The Royal Mint in Llantrisant to strike one of the first coins and meet the team of makers that have created this wonderful design.

“Our Music Legends series is engaging new generations of coin collectors, and we hope this design will become a cherished part of any fans memorabilia.”

