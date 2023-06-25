Annual service charges for flats rise by 8%, analysis finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Annual service charges for flats rise by 8%, analysis finds

By Press Association
The average annual service charge for a flat in England and Wales has jumped by 8% or just over £100 in cash terms over the past year, according to Hamptons (Joe Giddens/PA)
The average annual service charge for a flat in England and Wales has jumped by 8% or just over £100 in cash terms over the past year, according to Hamptons (Joe Giddens/PA)

The average annual service charge for a flat in England and Wales has jumped by 8% – or just over £100 – over the past year, analysis suggests.

At the halfway point of 2023, the average charge is £1,431, equating to £119 per month, according to estate agent Hamptons.

A year earlier, the average was £1,325.

Service charges have increased by 51.7% since 2018, when they averaged £943, which was the last time the figure was below £1,000, Hamptons said.

Its service charge index used data from parent group Countrywide, gathered at the point of sale.

Hamptons’ analysis included flats where a service charge is paid every month.

Houses where a service charge is payable and some flats where there is no formal charge were not included in the figures.

David Fell, lead analyst at Hamptons, said leaseholder premiums have been bumped up by the increased cost of building materials and insurance.

He said: “While recent falls in the cost of some building materials and energy costs should start feeding through into lower charges for residents, it won’t happen overnight.”

