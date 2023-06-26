Primark owner lifts full-year outlook after 16% surge in sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Primark owner lifts full-year outlook after 16% surge in sales

By Press Association
Primark has 191 stores in the UK (PA)
Primark has 191 stores in the UK (PA)

The owner of Primark has lifted its outlook for the full year as it reported a jump in sales driven by higher prices.

Associated British Foods, which also has major sugar, ingredients and other food businesses, said its sales surged by 16% over the three months to the end of May to £4.7 billion.

Sales in Primark grew by 13% across its global stores, and by 6% in the UK, compared to the same period last year. The uplift was helped by higher average selling prices for its products, the company said.

The retail giant now expects its adjusted operating profit for the full year to be slightly ahead of last year.

Primark shop in Norwich
Shoppers continue to flock to Primark’s flagship city centre stores, its owner said (Alamy/PA)

“The dominant driver of the current sales number is pricing, related to inflation through the system”, Eoin Tonge, AB Foods’ finance director, told the PA news agency.

He said volume growth – meaning the number of items that people put in their baskets – moderated in the latest quarter with adverse weather conditions causing volatility in the UK.

Sales in southern Europe and the Iberia region have done particularly well amid warmer weather, he said.

Mr Tonge added: “There is definitely signs of [inflation] easing up from a cost point of view, but it is still a very high inflationary environment and there is still quite a bit of volatility – for example, wheat prices have been moving around quite a lot over the last few weeks.

“And obviously labour inflation is very high and we see that maintaining.”

He said the environment is still “tough” but that consumers have proved to be resilient, and are continuing to hunt for value.

Primark, which has 191 stores in the UK and in 16 regions across the world, saw clothing and accessories, as well as health and beauty products, sell well during the period.

It also said shoppers have been flocking to its flagship city centre stores, with its summer range including linen clothing and boho styles flying off the shelves. 

Nevertheless, AB Foods previously said that its group margin declined during the first half of its financial year as it did not pass through the entirety of cost inflation to consumers via price rises.

