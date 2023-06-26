More than £100 million in energy support vouchers still unclaimed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £100 million in energy support vouchers still unclaimed

By Press Association
More than £100m of Energy Bills Support Scheme vouchers are still yet to be claimed, with only a few days left until the June 30 deadline (Rui Vieira/PA)
More than £100 million of Energy Bills Support Scheme vouchers are still yet to be claimed, with only a few days left until the June 30 deadline.

Many people on prepayment meters, often the most vulnerable, have not received the Government discount that was paid out between October 2022 and March 2023.

Any household with an electricity supply in England, Scotland and Wales is eligible for a £400 discount, with those in Northern Ireland eligible for £600 under the Northern Ireland Energy Bills Support Scheme.

The discount was sent automatically to those paying by direct debit, with six instalments of £66/67 sent each month over the winter.

People on traditional prepayment meters were due to receive vouchers by text, email or post which they can redeem when they top up at the usual point.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) said that, given many prepayment users are on a low income, the £400 is a lifeline, but they must redeem their vouchers by June 30 to take advantage of it.

Those with unclaimed vouchers are urged to contact their electricity supplier as soon as possible.

NEA chief executive Adam Scorer said: “As energy bills have spiralled, National Energy Action knows how crucial the Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme has been. The £400, paid in six instalments of £66 or £67, has helped many people this winter.

“But prepayment customers – often some of the most vulnerable – were paid in vouchers and millions remains unclaimed. Some customers didn’t receive them, others struggled to redeem them.

“We urge anyone who hasn’t yet claimed their vouchers to do so before the June 30 deadline and, if you have friends and family that may not have used their vouchers, spread the word.

“It may be the support that keeps their lights on, their oven cooking, their hot showers running, through the summer. It’s vital money at a time when it’s never been needed more.”

Many of the areas of lowest take-up are in London, which has 13 of the top 15 constituencies for unclaimed support.

The top 15, with the percentage of vouchers not redeemed, are:

Cities of London and Westminster – 44%
Hampstead and Kilburn – 44%
Ealing Central and Acton – 41%
Brent Central – 39%
Finchley and Golders Green – 39%
Glasgow Central – 38%
Hendon – 36%
Westminster North – 35%
Chelsea and Fulham – 35%
Hornsey and Wood Green – 35%
Brighton Pavilion – 34%
Holborn and St Pancras – 32%
Greenwich and Woolwich – 31%
Ealing North – 31%
Ilford North – 30%

London has had the lowest redemption rate for months and there were more than 650,000 vouchers unclaimed at the end of March when the scheme was supposed to have ended.

NEA said the poor take-up is not because of a lack of need but because many people are not aware and the charity is urging people with friends and family who may be eligible to contact it.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Far too often support payments under this scheme have not found their way to vulnerable households.

“There is now less than a week to go before this support will be lost to households forever.

“If anyone feels they have missed out on Energy Bills Support Scheme payments they should contact their energy firm immediately.”

