Currys introduces paid leave for fertility treatment and gender reassignment

By Press Association
Currys has announced a series of new diversity and inclusion policies, including paid leave for employees having fertility treatment or undergoing gender reassignment (Currys/PA)
Currys has announced a series of new diversity and inclusion policies, including paid leave for employees having fertility treatment or undergoing gender reassignment (Currys/PA)

Currys has announced a series of new diversity and inclusion policies, including paid leave for employees having fertility treatment or undergoing gender reassignment.

The electricals and tech retailer announced the new measures on Monday after developing them in collaboration with its National Forum – a collective of the firm’s employees from different areas of its business.

Those undergoing IVF or fertility treatment will now be able to take paid leave for up to six appointments per treatment or transfer cycle.

The company is also offering premature birth support, extending maternity leave by the number of days a baby was born prior to their due date if a baby is born before the 37th week of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, employees whose partners have given birth prematurely will be given two weeks of compassionate leave.

Another new policy will see Currys employees entitled to two weeks’ paid leave in the event that they or their partner experience pregnancy loss, including via surrogacy.

The new measures also include support for those undergoing gender reassignment, with six weeks’ additional paid leave, which can be used flexibly for appointments, surgery and recovery.

Sarah Burrows, who works in sales, is co-chair of the Pride At Currys committee and has recent experience of gender reassignment, called the new policy “really progressive”.

“I know first-hand the huge difference it will make,” she said.

“Financially, it’s significant – being able to take time off work without loss of income.

“It also gives crucial protection, and peace of mind knowing that your job is secure through what can be a long and difficult recovery.

“From an inclusivity standpoint it shows that, working at Currys, people are supported and allowed to be who they want to be.”

Elsewhere, the firm is introducing a new menopause support policy to encourage open conversation and provide information on practical support and reasonable adjustments.

Paula Coughlan, chief communications, sustainability and people officer at Currys, said: “We want to ensure that colleagues feel supported in times of need, and we are working hard to create a culture where everyone feels they belong.

“When you’re going through a challenging time, either personally or as a family, this support can help ease worries around potential loss of income or job security.

“This is part and parcel of our ongoing commitment to wellbeing and our objective to have highly engaged colleagues and teams.”

