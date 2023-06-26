Royal Mail to face inflation-linked cap on second class stamps until 2029

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Royal Mail to face inflation-linked cap on second class stamps until 2029

By Press Association
The price of a second class stamp for a standard letter is currently 75p (Rui Vieira/PA)
The price of a second class stamp for a standard letter is currently 75p (Rui Vieira/PA)

The price of a second class stamp is set to be pegged to inflation until at least 2029, the UK communications regulator has said in efforts to keep letter-sending affordable.

But Ofcom said it wants to scrap the current price cap on parcel services.

Under new proposals, Ofcom said it would keep a cap on standard second class letters, and that average prices should rise by no more than inflation from what they are currently.

The move will make sure sending letters remains an affordable option for everyone, the regulator said.

The price of a second class stamp for a standard letter, which would typically take two to three working days to arrive, cost 75p from April.

It was increased by 7p, while the price of a first class stamp was hiked to £1.10 from 95p.

Royal Mail typically increases the price of stamps annually. The new rules would mean it has to base price rises against the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate in September the previous year.

It comes as CPI inflation in the UK stayed at 8.7% in May for the second month running, despite hopes it would ease further and heaping extra financial pressure on households.

However, the inflation rate is expected to drop sharply at the end of this year and get closer to its 2% target, the Bank of England has said, which could limit future price hikes on the stamps.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

Ofcom said the move would safeguard the universal service – which requires Royal Mail to deliver letters six days a week and parcels five days a week to every address in the UK, at an affordable and uniform price.

Marina Gibbs, Ofcom’s director of post, said: “We might not be sending as many letters as we used to; but when we do, it can be an important way for family and friends to keep in touch.

“So we’re proposing that stamp prices for second class letters should only rise by inflation, and no more, to make sure there’s always an affordable option available to everyone.”

Around a fifth of consumers reported sending fewer personal letters, greetings cards, invitations and postcards and formal letters compared with two years ago, Ofcom found in its research.

Yet some two thirds of people still post a letter each month, primarily sending birthday and Christmas cards to friends and family, it said.

Royal Mail report
Under Ofcom’s proposals, Royal Mail will not be able to increase the price of the average second class stamp by more than inflation until at least 2029 (Rui Vieira/PA)

Meanwhile, under the watchdog’s proposals, a cap on Royal Mail parcel services would be scrapped.

Ofcom said the delivery giant has faced significant competition in the market, with a host of rapidly expanding parcels companies, which has limited its ability to raise prices.

It would still have to set a single price for parcel services across the UK and make sure it stays affordable, Ofcom stressed.

It added: “If during this five-year period we have material concerns regarding affordability, we can step in to protect consumers.”

Furthermore, it would have the flexibility to set prices for certain second class letters, such as heavier post, so long as the weighted average overall price of letters does not rise above inflation.

Royal Mail is currently being investigated by Ofcom over its failure to meet delivery targets in the past year, having fallen short of its performance targets for first class and second class mail and delivery routes.

Ofcom said it is consulting on its new proposals until September, and plans to publish its final decisions later in the year.

