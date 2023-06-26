FTSE 100 dips but European traders largely shake off Russia impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 dips but European traders largely shake off Russia impact

By Press Association
Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)
Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)

European stocks were largely steady on Monday as the financial markets shrugged off the latest political instability in Russia.

The aborted revolt from Russian mercenaries over the weekend resulted in an initial dip in sentiment, but the markets were generally unfazed and boosted by the positive impact on energy pricing.

The FTSE 100 was weaker as UK banks finished slightly down amid concerns over the borrowing market after last week’s shock interest rate hike.

London’s top index moved 0.11%, or 8.29 points, lower to finish at 7,453.58.

Germany’s Dax index fell by 0.13% while the Cac 40 closed up 0.29%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at IG said: “Despite weekend events in Russia, European markets have proved to be reasonably resilient, although we did see the Dax sink to its lowest levels this month, and the FTSE 100 fall close to three-month lows in early trade.

“The early weakness proved short-lived with markets recovering towards break-even levels in the afternoon session.”

UK housebuilder stocks witnessed a modest rebound, Mr Hewson said, “on the back of an update by Peel Hunt that suggested now might be a good time to buy with some of the shares fairly cheap on a valuation basis”.

Across the Atlantic, the US markets continued where they left off at the end of last week, dipping amid widespread caution towards the end of a broadly positive performance in June.

Meanwhile, sterling edged higher during a quiet session for currency trading.

The pound was up 0.09% to 1.272 US dollars and had decreased 0.08% to 1.165 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Associated British Foods closed lower despite the Primark owner improving its outlook for the full year due to a jump in sales driven by higher prices.

Shares moved 16p down to 1,937p after bosses at the consumer business stressed that the environment is still “tough”.

AO World shares were boosted further on Monday after Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group continued in its recent share-buying spree.

The retail vehicle, which owns Sports Direct, acquired just under 19% of the technology retail business earlier this month and confirmed it has now increased its holding to around 22.2%.

Shares in AO climbed by 1.1p to 85.5p as a result, while Frasers moved marginally higher.

Shipping specialist Braemar entered choppy waters after it said its shares are due to be suspended due to a delay in publishing its accounts.

The company saw shares drop 55p to 224p as a result.

The price of oil moved slightly higher as a result of potential supply disruption for oil and gas being produced in Russia.

A barrel of Brent crude rose by 0.34% to 74.03 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Sainsbury’s, up 6.7p to 263.9p, Berkeley Group, up 74p to 3,847p, JD Sports, up 2.8p to 146.6p, Taylor Wimpey, up 1.95p to 102.65p, and Admiral Group, up 38p to 2,154p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Vodafone, down 2.63p to 70.06p, BAE Systems, down 19.4p to 918.4p, Haleon, down 5.8p to 321.2p, Melrose Industries, down 6.6p to 487.3p, and Ocado, down 7p to 530.6p.

Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)
