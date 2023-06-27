Imperial Leather maker says Nigeria currency slump to hit finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Imperial Leather maker says Nigeria currency slump to hit finances

By Press Association
The maker of Carex soap and Imperial Leather warned its near-term financial performance would be impacted by the devaluation of the naira (PZ Cussons/PA)
The maker of Carex soap and Imperial Leather warned its near-term financial performance would be impacted by the devaluation of the naira (PZ Cussons/PA)

The maker of Carex soap and Imperial Leather has warned that currency volatility in Nigeria could shave millions off its revenue and profits in a one-off hit to its finances.

PZ Cussons, the Manchester-based personal care giant which has a major market in Nigeria, told investors its near-term financial performance would be impacted by the devaluation of the naira.

Earlier this month, Nigeria’s central bank changed foreign exchange policy to remove complex trading restrictions on the official market, allowing the naira to trade freely.

It led to the biggest single-day slump in the currency in its history, declining nearly a quarter, according to reports.

PZ Cussons said that every 10% devaluation in the naira, from the rate used in its 2023 full-year income statement, is estimated to result in a £23 million reduction in revenue and a £3 million decline in its adjusted operating profit.

It could also shave 0.5p off its adjusted earnings per share, and slash its cash balance by about £20 million.

A weaker naira is expected to lead to higher material costs for the group’s Nigeria business due to more expensive US imports, but this would be largely offset by price rises, the company said.

But PZ Cussons said the move to liberate the currency will be positive in the longer term.

It follows a period of volatility earlier in the year, sparked by elections and the botched rollout of new banknotes after the old ones expired.

Jonathan Myers, its chief executive officer, said: “While the naira devaluation will have a one-off impact to the group’s near-term reported financial performance, we believe the medium to long-term prospects for our Nigerian business will be much improved by the economic reforms, currently being introduced by the new government, the likes of which have not been seen for decades.”

PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons reported a strong trading performance in Africa despite the currency troubles (PZ Cussons/PA)

The company, which also owns beauty brands including St Tropez and Sanctuary Spa, revealed its revenues jumped by 6% in the year to the end of May, compared with the previous year.

Its adjusted pre-tax profit is expected to hit at least £70 million for the year, helped by a strong performance in Africa despite the currency troubles, it said.

Mr Myers added: “We have continued to transform the business and build brands for the long term, while responding to the day-to-day challenges of cost inflation and meeting the needs of the cost-conscious shopper.

“This has resulted in a third consecutive year of like-for-like revenue growth in the 2023 financial year.

