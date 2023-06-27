Strikes by nurses to end as ballot on more action fails to meet legal threshold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strikes by nurses to end as ballot on more action fails to meet legal threshold

By Press Association
The threat of more strikes by nurses has ended after a ballot on further industrial action failed to meet the legal threshold.

The Royal College of Nursing said 84% of its members who voted backed more strikes.

But only 43% took part in the ballot, so it failed to reach the legal threshold of 50% required by the 2016 Trade Union Act.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said in an email to members: “To every one of you who took part, whether by voting or encouraging others to, thank you. We have so much to be proud of.

“While the vast majority of members who returned their ballot papers voted in favour of strike action, we did not meet the 50% turnout threshold necessary for us to be able to take further strike action.

“While this will be disappointing for many of you, the fight for the fair pay and safe staffing that our profession, our patients, and our NHS deserves, is far from over.

“This week, the Government will say it has a plan for the NHS workforce. I am seeing the Prime Minister this afternoon to hear him out and to ask him the questions you wanted answering on his commitment to nurses and support workers.

“I know staff morale is low and the staffing crisis is set to worsen without immediate action. I will be telling him this today.

“We have started something special – the voice of nursing has never been stronger and we’re going to keep using it.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “Leaders will be grateful for the certainty that the result of the RCN ballot brings and will be pleased to have a full cohort of nursing staff available as we head into winter.

“However, while the vote has resulted in no more strikes, we must not overlook the concerns and conditions nurses are working in.

“With 112,000 vacancies in the NHS and large numbers of nurses continuing to leave the service, the Government must do all it in can to address workforce shortages by implementing a fully funded and long overdue workforce plan, so nurses and other health staff can feel supported in delivering essential care to their patients.”

RCN members were among a minority of health staff who rejected the Government’s pay deal of a 5% rise and a lump sum of at least £1,655.

Most health unions accepted the offer, although Unite is still in dispute.

Junior doctors in England are involved in a separate pay dispute and will strike for five days next month.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We hugely value the work of nurses and welcome the end to hugely disruptive industrial action so staff can continue caring for patients and cutting waiting lists.

“More than one million eligible NHS staff are receiving their pay rise and one-off payments this month, with an experienced nurse receiving over £5,100 in extra pay across last year and this year.

“We are committed to supporting nurses to continue to progress and develop, including as part of the upcoming NHS Long Term Workforce Plan.

“We hope other unions who remain in dispute with the Government recognise it is time to stop industrial action and move forward together.”

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen (PA)

The chief executive of NHS Providers, Sir Julian Hartley said: “While the RCN didn’t get enough ‘yes’ votes from nurses to carry out another round of strike action, we must not ignore the strength of feeling within the profession and the factors that compelled them to walk out in the first place.

“Trust leaders will of course be hugely relieved there will be no more strikes by nurses for the foreseeable future, but it is vital the Government and RCN now take this opportunity to ‘reset’ their relationship and to resolve wider, ongoing issues affecting the NHS workforce, including understaffing and burnout.

“Anything less risks compounding the damaging legacy of increasingly long and drawn-out industrial disputes between the Government and different groups of healthcare staff.”

