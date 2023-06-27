Own-brand buys and No7 skincare boosts sales for Boots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Own-brand buys and No7 skincare boosts sales for Boots

By Press Association
Boots said its ‘Everyday’ essentials label saw volume growth of 40%(Boots/PA)
Boots said its ‘Everyday’ essentials label saw volume growth of 40%(Boots/PA)

Boots has revealed a surge in online shoppers and people opting for own-brand labels has driven up sales over the latest quarter.

The pharmacy and retail chain said its own ranges have been flying off the shelves as consumers hunt down value.

It came as its US owner, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), revealed its net quarterly profit more than halved as demand for Covid vaccines and testing declined.

Retail sales across Boots jumped by 13.4% in the three months to the end of May, compared to the same period last year.

It was driven up by a boost in online shoppers with sales on its digital platform surging by a quarter over the latest period.

Boots said its “Everyday” essentials label, which includes 60 toiletries and personal care products sold for less than £1.50, saw volume growth of 40% – meaning more products were sold.

The company said it reflects people opting for more affordable products, amid a squeeze on households’ disposable incomes.

Boots said its in-house skincare brand No7 had an ‘exceptional’ performance over the latest quarter (Boots/PA)

More consumers are shopping at Boots more often, the chain said. It marks a shift from other major personal care retailers like Unilever which have seen sales boosted by higher prices rather than people buying more.

Beauty products, especially skincare, were best sellers over the latest period with sales up 18% year on year, and May recording the biggest week for the category outside of Christmas.

Its in-house brand No7 also sold well during the quarter, as well as suncare range Soltan amid seasonally warmer weather.

The group’s pharmacy arm saw sales grow by 5.7%, driven by hay fever products and over-the-counter medication, including the launch of its erectile dysfunction range, Eroxon.

It comes as owner WBA last year pulled its plans to sell the UK retailer, after receiving a number of takeover approaches including one valuing it at about £5 billion.

The Walgreens merger deal for Boots in 2014 valued the firm at about £9 billion at the time.

Seb James, the managing director of Boots UK and ROI, said: “Our focus on offering our customers the best in healthcare and beauty, together with a continued commitment to great value, has been well received, and it is lovely to see more people choosing to shop with Boots.

“It is particularly pleasing to see our own brands proving popular, including an exceptional No7 performance.”

More from The Courier

Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs back up
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…