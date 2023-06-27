Diageo ends business relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Diageo ends business relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

By Press Association
Diageo is ending its relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Diageo is ending its relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Spirits giant Diageo has confirmed it is ending its relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, after the US rapper launched legal action against the UK-based firm and accused it of racism.

The drinks giant, which owns brands such as Guinness and Tanqueray, announced the move in a court filing in the US on Tuesday.

Last month Mr Combs’s business began legal action claiming that the DeLeon tequila brand co-owned by the two groups, and Ciroc vodka brand, which is owned by Diageo but has collaborated with Mr Combs, were typecast as “black brands”.

His legal filing said: “Rather than equal treatment, Diageo has treated Mr Combs and his brands worse than others because he is black.

“Diageo has typecast Ciroc and DeLeon, apparently deciding they are ‘black brands’ that should be targeted only to ‘urban’ consumers.”

Ciroc
Diageo produces and distributes the Ciroc vodka brands

Combs Wines and Spirits said its drinks brands had been “starved” of production, distribution and sales resources compared with others, such as Casamigos tequila, which Diageo bought from George Clooney in 2017.

On Tuesday, Diageo filed its own legal proceeding in which it claimed it “tried for years to salvage the broken relationship” with the musician, producer and entrepreneur.

A spokeswoman for the spirits firm said: “Mr Combs’s bad-faith actions have clearly breached his contracts and left us no choice but to move to dismiss his baseless complaint and end our business relationship.

“Mr Combs has repeatedly undermined our partnerships and threatened to publicly defame Diageo if we did not meet his unreasonable financial demands.

“We funded the purchase of DeLeon for the joint venture and proceeded to invest more than 100 million dollars (£78 million) to grow the brand.

“Despite having made nearly a billion dollars over the course of our 15-year relationship, Mr Combs contributed a total of 1,000 dollars and refused to honour his commitments.

“We have exhausted every reasonable remedy and see no other path forward.”

