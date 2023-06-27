Fashion industry in race to scale up sustainable solutions – Earthshot Prize CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fashion industry in race to scale up sustainable solutions – Earthshot Prize CEO

By Press Association
Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize (left) with the Prince and Princess of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize (left) with the Prince and Princess of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The head of the Earthshot Prize has called on the fashion industry to scale up sustainable solutions as innovators look to tackle its impact on the planet.

Hannah Jones, CEO of the organisation created by the Prince of Wales to support projects aimed at protecting the environment, told industry leaders and policymakers that fashion faces a “race for scale” in the lead up to 2030.

Speaking at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen on Monday, Ms Jones said she has seen “amazing” change in the sector since 2016 but added “some things haven’t changed fast enough”.

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize (left) with the Prince and Princess of Wales
Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize (left) with the Prince and Princess of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said: “We have seven years left to reduce global emissions by over 40% and to protect 30% of nature and oceans.”

“We know where we have to go and we know the distance we have to travel to get there and that can seem daunting – seemingly impossible.

“Honestly the time to go slowly and incrementally has almost completely run out.”

But Ms Jones warned that innovators tackling the impacts of apparel and footwear on the environment still “face an uphill battle to take their ideas to scale”.

“If fashion opens up new business models, we change the game for how we consume and we build successful businesses as the agents of new commerce,” she said.

“Now we are actually at a time and place in history where we known so much of this can be done because we have prototypes for all of this,” she said, adding that the industry now has the data, policy and solutions where before there was none.

“My call to action today .. is to take bold action, make the seemingly impossible the new normal, push aside the roadblocks and support each other in doing that, take risks and take solutions to scale.”

It came after Denmark’s Crown Princess earlier called on industry leaders to “show the world how a complex industry can transform to one that protects the fragility of and conserves the natural world, to one that gives more to people, societies and the economy than it takes.”

Princess of Wales and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (right) has called on the fashion industry to become ‘sustainable and inclusive’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Crown Princess Mary told the summit that the fashion world must work to become “sustainable and inclusive”.

“We must collectively minimise the environmental damage and impact of climate change,” she said.

“For the fashion industry, this is a complex matrix of interconnected matters, including deforestation, displacement, rising sea levels, dangerous weather events, microplastic pollution, dwindling levels of biodiversity, human health risks, food scarcity and extreme inequality.”

But she added that “with challenge comes opportunity” and “potential for growth”.

More from The Courier

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize (left) with the Prince and Princess of Wales (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…