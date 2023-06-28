Tougher prepayment meter protections to become ‘binding’ under new proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tougher prepayment meter protections to become ‘binding’ under new proposals

By Press Association
Voluntary rules to protect struggling households with prepayment meters could become compulsory (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Voluntary rules to protect struggling households with prepayment meters could become compulsory (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)

Voluntary rules to protect struggling households with prepayment meters could become compulsory, under new proposals launched by the energy regulator.

Ofgem said it was starting a consultation that will make the protections in place a compulsory part of suppliers’ licence conditions.

It comes after some energy suppliers, including British Gas, were caught breaking into the homes of people struggling to pay their bills to forcibly install a prepayment meter (PPM).

Ofgem launched an investigation after the practice was publicly exposed.

Unveiled in May, the voluntary code of practice bans forcibly installing PPMs into the homes of people over the age of 85.

The tougher rules also mean that energy suppliers and their contractors must make at least 10 attempts to contact a customer and carry out a site welfare visit before it can be installed.

All UK household energy suppliers signed up the code but regulator Ofgem said it now wants to make the voluntary arrangements “binding”.

Neil Kenward, director for strategy for Ofgem, said: “We are committed to ensuring robust protections are in place for vulnerable customers.

“The voluntary code of practice for prepayment meters enhanced protections, setting clear rules for when a prepayment meter is or isn’t acceptable, as well as new requirements around the installation of prepayment meters.

“We are now seeking to make these voluntary arrangements binding, and we welcome all views on this statutory consultation.”

Ofgem said the proposals will benefit consumers because energy suppliers will need to follow a stricter process when assessing whether to forcibly install a PPM, and maintain a higher standard of aftercare support when they do.

It would also ease pressure on the NHS if people are better able to heat their homes and cook hot meals, it said.

Furthermore, Ofgem also proposed that suppliers get compensated for a type of credit offered to the most vulnerable PPM customers, known as additional support credit (ASC).

Mr Kenward said: “This type of credit helps some of the most vulnerable PPM customers, by providing them with additional respite, when they are struggling the most, and prevents them from going off supply.

“Many of these customers may have already exhausted alternative options, such as emergency or friendly hours credit, so ASC can be critical to avoiding self-disconnection.

“Some of this credit may not be repaid, but energy suppliers do not currently get compensated for this cost – the allowance aims to fix that, ensuring suppliers have no excuse not to offer ASC to customers in need this winter.

“We will be monitoring levels of ASC provided by suppliers.”

The consultation on the code of conduct will close to responses on July 26. Ofgem expects to conclude and publish its decision by winter this year.

