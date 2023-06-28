Mulberry profits fall as UK sales struggle amid tourist tax hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mulberry profits fall as UK sales struggle amid tourist tax hit

By Press Association
Luxury handbag maker Mulberry has seen its profits slump after higher costs and as UK sales stall amid economic uncertainty and a hit from the loss of VAT-free shopping for tourists.
The firm posted pre-tax profits tumbling to £13.2 million in the year to April 1, down from £21.3 million the previous year, in spite of a 4% rise in group wide revenues.

The group said retail trading improved over the final six months of its financial year, with group sales up 9% in the second half, helped by the reopening of China after repeated Covid-19 lockdowns impacted upon the start of its year.

UK retail sales edged down to £87.7 million from £88.5 million the previous year.

This marked an improvement after UK sales dropped 10% in the first six months, with trading in the
second quarter particularly impacted as the economic uncertainty and cost crisis knocked shopper confidence, with the lack of VAT-free shopping also taking its toll.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive of Mulberry, has warned that UK sales are being impacted as wealthy shoppers shun London for Paris and Milan due to the tax hit.

The group announced in February that it was closing its Bond Street store due to a “dramatic” drop in customers and sales after the removal of VAT-free shopping.

It redeployed all staff from the Bond Street store across its remaining London shops.

Costs associated with the closure of the Bond Street store contributed to the profits fall, as well as a 26% jump in operating expenses.

This included a 9% hike in staff costs and investment in new stores in Sweden and Australia.

Mulberry said retail sales for the first 12 weeks of the new financial year were up 15%, but UK revenues remained flat “due to the impact of the broader economic environment”.

Mr Andretta said: “We have made significant investments in the company this year, as well as expanding our direct-to-customer model with the recent acquisitions of businesses in Sweden and Australia.”

But chairman Christopher Roberts cautioned: “Whilst we see every opportunity for Mulberry to continue to succeed, we must remain mindful of the external climate and ongoing sector headwinds including high inflation.”

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley, who owns a 37% stake in Mulberry, was earlier this year reported to be attempting to force his way on to the board of the handbag group.

