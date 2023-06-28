Watchdog launches probe into BT after 999 call disruption

The communications watchdog has launched an investigation into BT after technical faults hampered the 999 emergency call service on Sunday.

Ofcom said it will look into the incident to find out whether or not the telecoms giant failed to comply with its regulatory duties.

BT, which manages the 999 phone system, apologised “sincerely” for the UK-wide disruption and said the issues were resolved by Monday.

Technical faults hindered the 999 service on Sunday (Alamy/PA)

Under Ofcom’s rules, BT and other network providers must take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of the call services they offer.

They also must do what they can to prevent and prepare for systems breaking down or technical faults.

