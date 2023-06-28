Thames Water working to secure funds as Government draws up nationalisation plan

Thames Water has said it is working with shareholders to secure funds to turn the business around, amid reports that the Government is drawing up emergency plans to nationalise the company.

The utility giant said on Wednesday that it needs “further equity funding” on top of the half a billion pounds it raised from shareholders in March.

It said in a statement to shareholders: “Thames Water received the expected £500 million of new funding from its shareholders in March 2023 and is continuing to work constructively with its shareholders in relation to the further equity funding expected to be required to support Thames Water’s turnaround and investment plans.

“(Industry regulator) Ofwat is being kept fully informed on progress of the company’s turnaround and engagement with shareholders.”

It follows a report that the business is buckling under a £14 billion debt pile which could force the Government to step in.

Government departments are understood to be in talks with Ofwat about whether they need to place the company into a so-called special administration regime, the system used when Bulb Energy went out of business.