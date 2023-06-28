Government moves to reassure Thames Water customers as collapse fears mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government moves to reassure Thames Water customers as collapse fears mount

By Press Association
The Government has insisted work is going on ‘behind the scenes’ to ensure customers of debt-laden Thames Water will not be affected, amid reports that the utility giant is on the verge of going bust (Alamy/PA)
The Government has insisted work is going on "behind the scenes" to ensure that customers of debt-laden Thames Water "will not be impacted" following reports that the company is on the verge of going bust.

The Government has insisted work is going on “behind the scenes” to ensure that customers of debt-laden Thames Water “will not be impacted” following reports that the company is on the verge of going bust.

The utility giant is seeking to raise cash from investors as it struggles under a £14 billion debt pile, with the Government said to be drawing up contingency plans for the firm’s emergency nationalisation.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow moved to reassure Thames Water’s 15 million customers that their water supplies will be protected.

She told the Commons: “Overall the water companies are considered resilient, but there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes with Thames Water to ensure that customers will not be impacted.

“And there is a process in place if necessary to move us to the next stage.”

She added: “Customers should rest assured that their supplies will be protected, both water and waste water.”

A spokesman for the Government earlier said it prepares for a “range of scenarios” in regulated sectors, such as the water industry.

Thames Water is the UK’s biggest water supplier, serving people across London and the South East.

Ministers are said to be in talks about the possibility of temporarily bringing the utility company back into public hands under a so-called special administration regime (SAR), which was the insolvency process used when energy supplier Bulb collapsed in 2021.

An SAR is used only in extreme circumstances when a company in a vital sector such as water or energy is too big to fail.

Thames Water has confirmed it is working with shareholders to secure the cash it needs.

The company said it needs “further equity funding” on top of the £500 millions it raised just three months ago, and is keeping industry regulator Ofwat “fully informed”.

The business said in a statement that it is “continuing to work constructively with its shareholders in relation to the further equity funding expected to be required to support Thames Water’s turnaround and investment plans”.

Ofwat, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Treasury are understood to be working on the contingency plans for Thames Water.

Ofwat confirmed it is in talks with Thames Water about developing a “robust and credible plan to turn the business around and transform its performance for customers and the environment”.

Sarah Bentley quits Thames Water
Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley stepped down on Tuesday amid mounting concern over the financial stability of the company (Thames Water/PA)

On Tuesday, Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley stepped down with immediate effect amid mounting worries over the financial stability of the company.

The firm is now reportedly racing to raise £1 billion from investors to shore up its finances, with AlixPartners said to be advising the firm on turnaround plans.

Thames Water – owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds – has come under pressure in recent years over its poor performance in tackling leaks and sewage contamination, while facing criticism for handing out big rewards to top bosses and shareholders.

Ms Bentley, who was appointed in 2020, said in May that she would give up her bonus after the company’s environmental and customer performance suffered, but still managed to double her pay, raking in £1.5 million.

The group’s shareholders include Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, UK private pension fund the Universities Superannuation Scheme, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority subsidiary Infinity Investments.

