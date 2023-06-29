De La Rue sees ‘signs of recovery’ in banknote demand after swinging to a loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
De La Rue sees ‘signs of recovery’ in banknote demand after swinging to a loss

By Press Association
Banknote maker De La Rue said there have been ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in its currency business after plummeting demand for fresh cash saw it slump into the red (Chris Radburn/PA)
Banknote maker De La Rue said there have been 'encouraging signs of recovery' in its currency business after plummeting demand for fresh cash saw it slump into the red (Chris Radburn/PA)

Banknote maker De La Rue said there have been “encouraging signs of recovery” in its currency business after plummeting demand for fresh cash saw it slump into the red.

The group – which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the globe – reported pre-tax losses of £29.6 million for the year to March 25 compared with profits of £24.2 million the previous year.

Underlying operating profits tumbled to £27.8 million from £36.4 million in 2021-22.

De La Rue has repeatedly issued profit warnings over the past year, revealing in April that demand for banknotes had fallen to its weakest level for 20 years.

This came as governments instead looked to use up the stocks of banknotes built up during the pandemic, while countries have also been facing pressure on public finances caused by the cost-of-living crisis and inflation woes.

It also said at the time that it was in talks with its lenders over banking agreements.

Chief executive Clive Vacher admitted it had been a “challenging year” for the company.

But the group said actions taken in recent months have played a part in “stabilising” the firm and said it is on track with expectations to make underlying earnings “in the low £20 million range” over 2023-24, although it is set to remain broadly break-even in the first half.

De La Rue added that doubts over its future have been removed, confirming that there is no “material uncertainty” over its ability to continue as a going concern in the latest set of accounts.

Mr Vacher said: “Following a significant downturn in currency demand over the past 18 months, we have witnessed encouraging signs of recovery.

“The actions we have taken over the past few months have built on the essential operational improvements made in the last three years and played a vital role in stabilising the company.

“These include renegotiating terms with our lenders, leading to covenant relaxation, and agreeing a substantial deferral to our pension deficit repair contributions.

“Importantly, there is now no ‘material uncertainty’ with respect to De La Rue’s continuation as a going concern in the 2022-23 full-year accounts. This gives us a stable platform for future trading.”

