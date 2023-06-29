Thames Water crisis: Which other suppliers are struggling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thames Water crisis: Which other suppliers are struggling?

By Press Association
Fears over the financial health of Thames Water has brought other suppliers into the eye of the storm over their debt mountains (Rui Vieira/PA)

Fears over the financial health of Thames Water have brought other suppliers into the eye of the storm over their debt mountains.

In December, industry regulator Ofwat flagged five water suppliers whose financial resilience it was most worried about.

As well as Thames Water, it highlighted Portsmouth Water, Yorkshire Water, Southern Water and SES Water as its “highest priority for engagement”.

Scrutiny of the industry intensified this week after reports that ministers are working on a contingency plan to prevent debt-laden Thames Water from going under.

The company is battling to finance the £14 billion of debt on its books following interest rate rises.

Debt has been growing across the sector, largely because of high inflation on index-linked debt – meaning companies owe more money when economic conditions worsen.

Yorkshire Water, which supplies more than five million households in the region, racked up a net debt pile of £5.6 billion in its latest financial year.

Its gearing level, which is a measure of a company’s financial risk, stood at 72% – higher than the average of 68.5%. A higher level indicates a higher proportion of debt compared with its equity.

Thames Water’s gearing level was more than 80% last year.

Yorkshire Water admitted that its performance standards have fallen short in areas like sewer flooding and unplanned outages, and said it needs to do more to control its cost base.

Sarah Bentley quits Thames Water
The troubles at Thames Water deepened following the resignation of chief executive Sarah Bentley (Thames Water/PA)

Ofwat said in its December report that it had been working with the supplier to improve its financial resilience, including by reducing its gearing level and undertaking a financial structure review.

Southern Water, which provides wastewater services for regions in Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and supplies water to 2.6 million homes, had a similar net debt pile of £5.2 billion last year.

In April, the group published a turnaround plan to “rapidly improve performance” before 2025, while it also received a £530 million cash injection to support its financial position.

Smaller supplier Portsmouth Water had a gearing level of 73%, while SES Water’s stood at 72% last year.

Furthermore, some of the firms have low credit ratings, meaning they are considered more at risk of not being able to pay off debt.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets for Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Big questions are now being raised about the potential precariousness of other water firms.

“Ofwat had been monitoring Southern Water and Yorkshire Water, as well as Thames Water, given its concerns over their financial resilience.

“In its 2022 annual report, it also flagged worries about Northumbrian Water and Portsmouth Water for having fallen far short of expectations when it came to the level of dividends paid given their relative financial resilience.

“It’s no wonder waves of worry are now surrounding more firms who have been caught uptide, as the era of cheap money has been dammed and their debt payments have hurtled upwards.”

