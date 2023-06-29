FTSE hits troubled waters as utility companies struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE hits troubled waters as utility companies struggle

By Press Association
Shares in water dropped on Thursday. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The FTSE 100 embarked on troubled waters on Thursday as it under-performed against most of its international peers.

The top index in London was pulled down by the performance of Thames Water, which is facing questions about whether it might need to be placed into special administration.

The business’s woes turned gazes to the rest of the UK’s utilities sector, pushing shares in listed water companies lower.

By the end of the day, Severn Trent and Pennon Group’s shares had dropped 3.5%, while United Utilities saw a 2.8% fall.

“The increased media focus on Thames Water’s problems and a possible nationalisation, has shifted the balance of risks towards the entire sector,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“It has also brought a sharper focus over how these water companies spend their money, and could be regulated in the future, with criticism over leaky pipes and sewage discharges invites greater regulation.”

Although not the only struggling companies, their fall helped push the FTSE 100 down by 0.4%, or 28.8 points to 74,71.69.

The FTSE lagged behind its rivals. Germany’s Dax index was trading flat, while Paris’s Cac 40 was up 0.4%.

In New York, the S&P 500 was 0.4% higher shortly after European markets closed, while the Dow Jones was up 0.9%.

The pound had dropped 0.1% to 1.262 dollars by the end of the day.

In company news, retailer B&M saw its shares shoot to the bottom of the FTSE 100, down 6.5%, after the business revealed its results for the first three months of the financial year.

Revenue was up 13.5% and sales in the UK were 11.3% higher.

Mr Hewson said: “Today’s share price weakness may have more to do with the fact that the shares traded at their best levels since February 2022 yesterday, amidst disappointment that management decided not to upgrade guidance.”

Elsewhere, Moonpig reported a 5.2% rise in revenue to £320 million, but said that profits were put under pressure by rising costs.

The business said that under-pressure customers are sending fewer cards and choosing cheaper gifts.

But it upped prices, meaning that the average order value rose from £7.70 to £8.20. Shares in the business were up 3.8%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Barclays, up 2.98p to 151.32p, Ocado, up 10.4p to 540.2p, 3i, up 29p to 1,910.5p, Standard Chartered, up 9p to 677.6p, and Glencore, up 4.4p to 438.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were B&M European, down 38.6p to 552p, Rentokil, down 29.8p to 600.8p, Rolls-Royce, down 7.1p to 148.7p, WPP, down 34.4p to 816.8p, and Tesco, down 9p to 246.9p.

