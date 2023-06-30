Heathrow appoints Copenhagen airport’s Thomas Woldbye as new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heathrow appoints Copenhagen airport’s Thomas Woldbye as new boss

By Press Association
Heathrow airport has appointed Thomas Woldbye as its new chief executive (Heathrow/PA)
Heathrow airport has appointed Thomas Woldbye as its new chief executive.

Mr Woldbye, currently the boss of Denmark’s Copenhagen airport, will replace John Holland-Kaye when he steps down later this year after nearly 10 years in the role.

Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “After an extensive and rigorous review of candidates, the Heathrow board is delighted to appoint Thomas Woldbye as the next Heathrow CEO.

“Leading Britain’s hub airport is one of the most important jobs in global aviation and the vacancy attracted the best calibre talent from across the world.

“Thomas’s achievements at Copenhagen not only mirror Heathrow’s long-term strategy, but his track record in successfully running a major airport and working closely with stakeholders to secure consensus and deliver positive results stood out in the selection process.”

Mr Woldbye has served as chief executive of Copenhagen airport since 2011.

Heathrow said he “put customers and colleagues at the heart of the airport’s transformation”, turning it into “the powerhouse transport hub of northern Europe”.

He “forged strong links” with the Danish government and “fostered partnerships with airlines to drive investment and development”, the west London airport added.

Mr Woldbye said: “I am naturally excited and proud, as well as humbled, to have been chosen to lead what is arguably the most famous airport in the world on its future journey.

“I have personally experienced how the excellent team at Heathrow has successfully improved both the infrastructure and the service to passengers over the past years to create a strong platform for further success.

“Heathrow is an important engine for the British economy and inextricably linked to the success of London and the wider UK.

“I look forward to being part of charting the path for this iconic company. My ambition will be to make the airport even better for passengers, for airlines, the community and every part of the UK.”

Mr Holland-Kaye, who will remain in post until Mr Woldbye starts later in the year, said: “An airport is more than just runways and terminal buildings – it’s the people who come to work every day to deliver excellent service to our passengers.

“It’s been the privilege of my lifetime to lead our fantastic team.

“I’ve worked with Thomas over recent years and am a great admirer of his leadership on diversity and sustainability and his championing of the needs of passengers.

“I’m confident that the Heathrow team will be the cornerstone of his success in delivering the best airport service in the world.”

