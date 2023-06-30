Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise as it sheds light on food inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise as it sheds light on food inflation

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s is among retailers to have announced significant price reductions in recent weeks (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sainsbury’s is among retailers to have announced significant price reductions in recent weeks (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sainsbury’s is to shed light on the impact of food inflation on shoppers and the outlook for prices as it updates investors next week.

The UK’s second largest supermarket business is predicted to post a jump in revenues, driven by higher grocery sales, over the quarter to June in its announcement on Tuesday.

It comes amid a backdrop of intense scrutiny on the supermarket sector after shoppers witnessed a sharp rise in the cost of their bills.

Latest official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that food inflation eased slightly in May but remained at a stubbornly high 18.4%.

Earlier this week, supermarket executives, including Sainsbury’s food commercial director Rhian Bartlett, denied claims that firms in the sector were profiteering.

Shoppers will be hopeful that the company will indicate that recent food and drink inflation has peaked and will be keen to see it slow sharply in the coming months.

Analysts have indicated that supermarkets will be happy that many wholesale prices are easing, as higher prices have put customer demand under pressure.

Shore Capital’s Clive Black said: “To be clear, Sainsbury’s does not in aggregate benefit from inflation of the current magnitude as this deters customers from buying units and encourages trading down.

“Indeed, we see such mid-teens headline inflation to be unmanageable at an industry level.”

Sainsbury’s is among retailers to have announced significant price reductions in recent weeks, with popular products such as milk and pasta seeing reductions.

Shareholders will also be keen to see whether the retailer’s profit outlook has improved due to easing cost inflation or if efforts to keep prices low and stop shoppers from turning to discounter rivals will eat even more into profitability than expected.

The company has already told shareholders that profits for the current financial year are set to drop due to investments in its pricing.

Nevertheless, the company is set to benefit from cost savings across its operations, as part of a £1.3 billion three-year strategy.

Analysts at Shore and UBS have both predicted Sainsbury’s will reveal grocery sales growth of 9% which could provide reason for optimism amid the volatile economic backdrop.

