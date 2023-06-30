Premium Bond boost as odds set to improve to best levels in nearly 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premium Bond boost as odds set to improve to best levels in nearly 15 years

By Press Association
Changes in August will benefit NS&I’s savers who have money in Premium Bonds, direct saver accounts and income bonds (NS&I/PA)
Changes in August will benefit NS&I’s savers who have money in Premium Bonds, direct saver accounts and income bonds (NS&I/PA)

Premium Bonds odds will improve to the best level seen in nearly 15 years from August.

Provider NS&I said there will be “more prizes, more excitement and more life changing wins” from the August prize draw, with prize fund rate increasing to 4.00% from 3.70% – its highest level since 2007.

The odds will improve to 22,000 to one from 24,000 to one.

NS&I said the move means that each £1 bond will have its best chance of winning a prize in nearly 15 years.

It estimates that the changes will see an extra £30 million added to the prize fund from August, with an estimated 460,000 extra prizes up for grabs.

The estimated number of £1 million prizes will remain at two, the same as in July.

There will be an estimated 77 £100,000 prizes in August, up from 71 in July.

And an estimated 154 £50,000 prizes will be available, jumping from 141 in July.

The interest rates that NS&I pays on its direct saver and income bonds accounts will also increase to 3.40%, from 2.85%, effective from July 13.

NS&I chief executive Dax Harkins said: “Premium Bonds are one of the nation’s favourite savings products and I’m delighted that we’re able to improve the odds to the best they have been in almost 15 years, with more prizes, more excitement and more life-changing wins for savers up and down the country.

“These changes will benefit millions of NS&I’s savers who have money in Premium Bonds, direct saver and income bonds.”

Also effective from July 13, NS&I will be increasing the interest rate that it pays on its investment account to 0.85% from 0.60%.

NS&I, which is backed by the Treasury, said the changes will help ensure its products remain attractive to customers and that it continues to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

The savings giant, which has more than 24 million customers, released its annual report for 2022/23 on Thursday, showing that it had overshot its net financing target.

When customers invest in NS&I products, they are lending to the Government. In return, the Government pays interest or prizes for Premium Bonds.

NS&I delivered £10 billion-worth of net financing to the Government in 2022/23.

But its target had been set at £6 billion with a margin of £3 billion, meaning it could have been on target if it had raised £3 billion to £9 billion.

It said on Thursday: “At the very end of the financial year, following uncertainty in the US banking sector, NS&I unexpectedly received a number of high-value deposits which took it over the upper end of the target range.

“In the opening months of 2023/24, NS&I saw deposits return to more normal levels.”

All NS&I products offer 100% capital security due to its Treasury backing.

