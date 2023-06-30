High street iced coffees can contain more sugar than Coca-Cola, Which? finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street iced coffees can contain more sugar than Coca-Cola, Which? finds

By Press Association
Starbucks drinks were named in the report (PA)
Iced coffee drinks from high street chains can contain more sugar than a Mars bar or can of Coca-Cola, a survey has found.

Which? compared frappes and frappuccinos from Caffe Nero, Costa and Starbucks to find many had “exceptionally high” amounts of sugar.

One of the unhealthiest options was a Starbucks caramel frappuccino with semi-skimmed milk containing 48.5g of sugar, or 12 teaspoons’ worth.

NHS health advice suggests adults consume a maximum of 30g of sugar per day, or around seven teaspoons.

A Caffe Nero Belgian chocolate and hazelnut frappe creme contained 44.5g of sugar, equivalent to 11 teaspoons.

At Costa, a chocolate fudge brownie frappe mocha with oat milk included 42.6g of sugar, or 10.5 teaspoons.

A 51g Mars bar contains 31g of sugar, or 7.5 teaspoons, while a 330ml can of Coca-Cola contains 35g of sugar, or around eight and a half teaspoons.

Even plain coffee flavour frappes and frappuccinos were found to contain “relatively high” amounts of sugar.

A Costa Coffee frappe with skimmed milk contained 21.3g of sugar, Which? found.

Coffee stock
Coffee beans in a mug (John Walton/PA)

While the calorie content of the drinks must be displayed in stores, the sugar content does not, which could leave consumers at risk of unwittingly exceeding the maximum recommended daily intake of free sugars, the watchdog said.

Dairy-based drinks derive some “locked in” sugar from lactose, but all the drinks also contained high amounts of “free sugars”, those that have been added and contained in syrups, honey and fruit juice.

Health advice is to limit consumption of these sugars due to their potential to contribute to weight gain and tooth damage.

Which? suggested consumers wishing to cut their sugar intake switch to iced versions of a standard coffee instead.

The Government introduced a Soft Drinks Industry Levy (SDIL) in 2018, known as the “sugar tax”, in an attempt to cut unhealthy levels of consumption.

However, some drinks are exempt from the tax, including fruit juices and drinks made on-site and served in open cups.

Syrups, often used in frappes, are also exempt.

Which? nutritionist Shefalee Loth said: “Our analysis of sugar content in iced coffee blends shows people could unwittingly be consuming much more sugar than they realise, with potentially damaging implications for their health.

“High street chains need to take more responsibility and reduce the excessive sugar content of some of their drinks to protect people’s health.

“When buying an iced drink, there are alternative, healthier options to choose, such as a standard iced coffee, which contains far less sugar.”

A Starbucks spokeswoman said: “We are committed to helping customers make informed and improved choices that work for them, offering a range of customisation options such as choosing our smallest size (Tall) and our oat dairy alternative with no added sugar.

“Sugar content for an Iced Latte with Semi Skimmed Milk, one of our most popular beverages, starts from 8.7g for a Tall size.

Customers can find all nutritional information available on our mobile app, online and our menu boards.”

Caffe Nero said its Belgian chocolate and hazelnut frappe creme was a “treat” and accounted for less than 5% of its sales of summer drinks, while “coffee over ice” drinks, which contained less than 8g of sugar, accounted for 50% of summer drink sales.

The chain added that its iced latte, its highest seller, contained no added sugar.

A Costa Coffee spokeswoman said: “We are proud to offer a balanced range of drinks which also includes, as part of our summer menu, a fruity range of refreshers which all contain less than 40 calories and two teaspoons of added sugar per serving.

“We only offer our limited-edition seasonal drinks, including our summer range of frappes, in small and medium sizes.

“All drinks can also be customised to reduce the calorie or sugar content, including requesting skimmed milk and removing toppings, or downsizing to a smaller cup size.”

