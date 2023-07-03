Barclays ‘latest bank seeking to sever ties with Odey hedge fund’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Barclays ‘latest bank seeking to sever ties with Odey hedge fund’

By Press Association
Barclays is reportedly the latest banking giant to look at cutting ties with scandal-hit Odey Asset Management following sexual misconduct allegations against the hedge fund’s founder (Aaron Chown/PA)
Barclays is reportedly the latest banking giant to look at cutting ties with scandal-hit Odey Asset Management following sexual misconduct allegations against the hedge fund’s founder (Aaron Chown/PA)

Barclays is reportedly the latest banking giant to look at cutting ties with scandal-hit Odey Asset Management following sexual misconduct allegations against the hedge fund’s founder.

The lender – Odey Asset Management’s corporate bank – is following the lead of JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in moving to end its relationship with the investment firm, according to the Financial Times.

It comes as Odey Asset Management (OAM) is battling to contain the fallout after the FT published a series of allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct against Crispin Odey, which he denies.

OAM has since parted ways with Mr Odey and announced plans to rebrand the partnership, which will see his name removed from the hedge fund.

But the crisis engulfing the business has intensified, leaving it battling to keep afloat, with the group last week announcing that it is restructuring one of its oldest funds and revealing that one of its star fund managers is in talks to move his portfolio to a rival investment company.

Barclays is said to have informed the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), that it wants to cut its relationship with OAM, but such a process is likely to need to be carefully managed, as the bank administers the partnership’s payrolls, among other vital services.

OAM declined to comment, while Barclays was not immediately available to comment.

OAM – which had around 4.4 billion US dollars (£5.3 billion) in assets under management before the crisis erupted – has already seen customers rushing to remove their money from the funds it manages.

It revealed last month that it is effectively being broken up after confirming talks to offload some of its activities and staff to other asset managers, but stopped short of saying it is being wound down.

The partnership had already moved to halt withdrawals from two of its funds and closed another amid the investor exodus.

It is also the subject of a two-year investigation launched by the FCA into corporate governance and other issues at the firm.

The Treasury Committee is set to quiz the FCA over how it has handled allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Odey and what action it has taken, with the regulator reported to have been privately investigating the business prior to the FT’s report.

The watchdog was allegedly given a report of Mr Odey’s conduct in early 2021 after the firm took disciplinary action against him and has been asked by the committee to confirm if this is true.

Mr Odey has denied the claims published in the FT last month, telling the paper they were “rubbish”.

The newspaper – together with Tortoise Media – said it had spoken to 13 women who claimed they were abused or harassed by the 64-year-old fund manager.

The alleged incidents happened between 1998 and 2021 and involved women who had either worked for OAM or had professional dealings with Mr Odey.

It was not the first time that people had made claims about Mr Odey’s behaviour.

In 2021 he was found not guilty in a court case in which he was accused of an indecent assault which allegedly happened in 1998.

More from The Courier

Gregory Vignal
Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park
Spencer Moreland warming up for St Johnstone FC.
Brechin City sign ex-St Johnstone youngster Spencer Moreland
West End Campus, Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
Four fire crews battle overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee
Ian Robertson leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Racing star’s sponsor admits fracas at Cowdenbeath Racewall
There is growing concern over teachers who cannot find a permanent position.
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…
Gordon Banks’ trial called eight times at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth man cleared of eye-gouging, baseball bat attack after jury trial aborted for 8th…
David Goodwillie during his time at Clyde.
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie slammed over tweets about civil case
Dundee Councillor Lynne Short is eyeing up a new Westminster seat.
Dundee SNP councillor eyes up new Broughty Ferry and Arbroath seat - who else…
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee will meet SNP leader today
Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Dundee firms at ‘competitive disadvantage’ after investment zone blow