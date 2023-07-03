JD Sports expands to Middle East in first franchise deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

JD Sports expands to Middle East in first franchise deal

By Press Association
The retail group has launched its first franchise partnership in the Middle East (Yui Mok/PA)
The retail group has launched its first franchise partnership in the Middle East (Yui Mok/PA)

JD Sports is to launch dozens of stores in the Middle East in the sportswear retailer’s first franchise deal as part of its ambitious growth plans.

The Bury-based retailer told investors on Monday it will expand into the region through a new partnership with Dubai-based company GMG.

It plans to open around 50 stores under the JD brand over the next five years, focusing on locations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Egypt.

The move is part of plans by JD Sports to open between 200 and 300 new stores each year over the next five years.

Regis Schultz
Regis Schultz, chief executive officer at JD Sports (JD Sports/PA)

Regis Schultz, chief executive officer of JD, launched the rapid growth strategy at its capital markets event in February.

The boss joined JD Sports last year following the exit of the retailer’s executive chairman Peter Cowgill, months after the UK competition watchdog had fined the firm £4 million after reports of secret meetings between Mr Cowgill and the boss of takeover target FootAsylum.

Mr Schultz had been president of retail for Dubai-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim Group before he joined JD Sports.

“We are very pleased to be delivering this historic deal, the first franchise agreement JD has entered, in partnership with GMG,” Mr Schultz said.

“Through my own career, I have seen first-hand the massive untapped potential for retailers in the Middle East, and I am certain that GMG – with their expansive retail expertise and a local understanding of the customer – are the best partners for us in the region.

“We are excited by the opportunity to explore franchise partnerships as an avenue for further store growth in underpenetrated markets, leveraging the global growth phenomenon of athleisure while bringing our proven proposition to more customers worldwide.”

Mohammad A Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG, said: “This alliance is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of consumers in the region, as we embark on a journey to provide them with unmatched choices and empower their active lifestyles.”

