Monzo phases out office water coolers and boiling water taps in net zero drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Monzo phases out office water coolers and boiling water taps in net zero drive

By Press Association
Digital bank Monzo has moved to get rid of its office water coolers and boiling water taps (Monzo/PA)
Digital bank Monzo has moved to get rid of its office water coolers and boiling water taps (Monzo/PA)

Digital bank Monzo has moved to get rid of its office water coolers and boiling water taps, and offset emissions from business trips in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

The bank is on a drive to reach net zero emissions by 2030 and said all businesses have a part to play in tackling climate change.

Monzo said it already has lower greenhouse gas emissions than high street banks because it does not have to run a branch network.

The lender, which was founded in 2015 as one of the first app-based challenger banks, nevertheless revealed it had taken steps to reduce the environmental impact at its offices in London and Cardiff.

It uses electricity from renewable sources and green gas, and does not use any gas at all at the Cardiff base, it said.

The company has made changes to its kitchen taps to eliminate any emissions from boiling kettles and water coolers in London.

It is understood to have refitted the boiling water taps in office kitchens and removed the coolers to cut carbon emissions, according to reports in The Telegraph.

The firm also offsets emissions from staff going on business travel trips, using a company that buys equivalent carbon offsets every time a journey is made.

A spokeswoman for Monzo said: “As one of the fastest growing banks in the UK, and one with lower greenhouse gas emissions than the high street banks, we continue to prioritise our ambition to achieve net zero.

“On such a critical issue, there’s no effort too small or too big that we shouldn’t look to make.”

Rival digital bank Starling Bank said its offices in London, Southampton, Cardiff and Dublin use sustainable energy suppliers, with the company aiming to reach net zero by 2050.

It comes amid a wider drive across UK businesses to cut carbon emissions across their operations as they face pressure from regulators and activists.

Canada Square
HSBC revealed it wants to move to a smaller, more eco-friendly office to help meet its net zero commitments (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Banking giant HSBC said last week it was hoping to leave its 45-storey tower in Canary Wharf and move into a smaller office which helps meet its net zero commitments – including by using predominately repurposed materials for the building’s design.

Meanwhile, supermarket chain Aldi said it was cutting the number of lights it has switched on across its stores in efforts to reduce energy consumption and keep prices of its products low.

Furthermore, companies like energy giants BP and Shell have faced shareholder activism this year as they are pushed to do more to cut scope 3 emissions – which includes emissions created by suppliers.

More from The Courier

Ian Crawford, a senior water services official at Tayside Regional Council has died.
Ian Crawford: Former Tayside Regional Council senior water official dies
Ricky Little and Bobby Linn share a joke after starring for Arbroath FC for a final time.
VIDEO: Bobby Linn and Ricky Little open up on 10 years at Arbroath as…
Humza Yousaf may be approaching the summer break with a sense of relief. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Looming Labour threat casts a shadow over Humza Yousaf's summer
Dylan Levitt, pictured in Dundee United training
Lee Johnson responds to Dylan Levitt transfer link as Hibs boss remains coy on…
Scotbet want to movce to the former MacDougall's newsagent and barber's shop next door. Image: Google Maps
Carnoustie bookies hope move to town centre will be a winner
Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk action from the tournament The world union of Karate Federations are hold the World Karate Championships over this weekend in Dundee. The Event at Dundee Ice Arena has over 2000 athletes taking part from 40 countries with 230 coaching staff and 110 referees. The Event is being hosted by Kanzen Karate Scotland, based in Dundee.Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk The world union of Karate Federations are hold the World Karate Championships over this weekend in Dundee. The Event at Dundee Ice Arena has over 2000 athletes taking part from 40 countries with 230 coaching staff and 110 referees. The Event is being hosted by Kanzen Karate Scotland, based in Dundee.
World Karate Championships: All you need to know as event returns to Dundee
The bus was damaged after the collision with a motorcycle in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Passenger hospitalised after Kirkcaldy hit and run involving bus and motorcyclist
Gregory Vignal
Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park
Spencer Moreland warming up for St Johnstone FC.
Brechin City sign ex-St Johnstone youngster Spencer Moreland
Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee treated as deliberate