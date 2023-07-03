Energy firms rebuilding profits must use cash responsibly, watchdog warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy firms rebuilding profits must use cash responsibly, watchdog warns

By Press Association
The UK’s energy watchdog has urged suppliers to retain profits to protect consumers rather than dish it out to investors (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The UK’s energy watchdog has urged suppliers to retain profits to protect consumers rather than dish it out to investors (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK’s energy watchdog has urged suppliers to retain profits to protect consumers rather than dish it out to investors, as the energy crisis begins to ease.

In a letter to household energy suppliers, Ofgem warned that it would step in and take action if it finds that any companies are abusing its pricing rules.

It comes as wholesale energy prices have begun to ease and domestic suppliers are expected to return to profit after five years of losses.

But companies must learn the lessons of the energy crisis, where households and businesses across the UK faced soaring gas and electricity bills and people are set to face extreme financial difficulty this winter, the watchdog stressed.

It asked firms rebuilding their profits to be responsible and focus on maintaining financial resilience, rather than immediately paying out dividends to shareholders.

Jonathan Brearley, the chief executive of Ofgem, told suppliers: “An energy sector where companies can make a reasonable profit is important to create a sustainable and competitive market for consumers.

“However, a return to the practices we saw before the energy crisis isn’t on the table – suppliers must reciprocate the support the sector was given by consumers and taxpayers when wholesale prices increased by behaving responsibly as prices fall and profits return.

“The energy market has changed. Ofgem has introduced major changes to the market, and we need suppliers to learn the lessons of the energy crisis and play their part by making sure they’re financially robust, can absorb potential losses and are meeting our new capital requirements.

“I expect no return to paying out dividends before a supplier has met those essential capital requirements.”

Mr Brearley said the regulator was closely monitoring suppliers to make sure that prices remain competitive and vulnerable customers are being protected.

After a meeting last week, the Chancellor agreed with utility watchdogs that suppliers must bring down prices in line with falling input costs.

Bulb energy
Jonathan Brearley, chief executive Ofgem, wrote an open letter to energy suppliers (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Ofgem said it is working closely with suppliers to help businesses struggling with high energy costs, and monitoring whether this support is being felt on the ground.

“While we are observing some good practice, we are also finding evidence that some suppliers may have breached our pricing rules, which we are investigating further and will take action if we find abuse,” Mr Brearley warned in his letter.

The move comes after reports that Thames Water could be facing collapse, as the water sector has amassed billions of pounds worth of debt.

Nevertheless, around £1.4 billion was paid out in dividends by private water and sewage companies in 2022, according to analysis by the Financial Times in May.

More from The Courier

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson hasn't changed his mind on retirement.
No retirement U-turn for St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson
Owen Beck
Dundee snap up 'extremely exciting' Liverpool full-back Owen Beck on loan
The UK’s energy watchdog has urged suppliers to retain profits to protect consumers rather than dish it out to investors (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Monday court round-up — Curfew for vile messages
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step on to Arbroath's astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community…
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson of Montrose FC.
Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side's new boys shine in…
Jon McCracken
Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken
Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't forget the fans
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip is vital for team spirit - but it will…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol