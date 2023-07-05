Quiz warns over ‘tough’ sales conditions as inflation weighs on shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quiz warns over ‘tough’ sales conditions as inflation weighs on shoppers

By Press Association
Quiz revealed a jump in profits for the past year (Quiz/PA)
Quiz revealed a jump in profits for the past year (Quiz/PA)

Fashion chain Quiz has posted a jump in profits for the past year but cautioned over “tough” trading conditions in recent months as shoppers come under pressure from inflation.

The womenswear business said it saw a “strong recovery” over the year to March but has seen sales slide more recently.

Quiz recorded a 15% decrease in revenues to £23.2 million for the past three months to the end of June as it was impacted by tough comparatives from the previous year and “inflationary pressures on consumer demand.”

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive officer of the business, said: “The trading environment in the opening months of the new financial year has been tough reflecting the widely publicised external economic factors impacting consumer demand.”

He highlighted that the challenging backdrop is expected to “continue into the second half” of the financial year but told shareholders he is confident the group can achieve profitable growth in the longer term.

On Wednesday morning, the retailer reported a pre-tax profit of £2.3 million for the year to March 31, compared with a roughly £800,000 profit a year earlier.

It came after revenues grew by 17% to £91.7 million for the year.

Quiz said it benefited from increased sales of products at full price as well as efforts to control costs and offset inflationary pressure during the year.

Mr Ramzan added: “Our full-year 2023 results reflected a strong recovery in consumer demand for Quiz’s occasion-wear-led product offering, resulting in positive sales and profit growth.

“The past year once again demonstrated the benefits of the group’s omni-channel model as we saw encouraging revenue growth across stores and online.”

