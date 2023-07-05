Boost for savers as building society unveils some market-leading rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boost for savers as building society unveils some market-leading rates

By Press Association
Coventry Building Society unveiled some market-leading savings rates on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Coventry Building Society unveiled some market-leading savings rates on Wednesday.

The move comes at a time when providers have been under fire for savings rates lagging behind mortgage rates.

The deals from the Coventry include a one-year fixed-rate Isa at 5.30% and a two-year fixed-rate Isa at 5.40%.

Moneyfactscompare.co.uk confirmed that these deals lead its “best buy” tables.

The website added that the society’s Junior Isa also leads its best buys, at 4.70%.

The Coventry’s limited access saver account, which currently pays 3.55%, will increase to 4.30% from Friday July 7.

The account offers six penalty-free withdrawals each year based on the day the account is opened, with additional withdrawals subject to a charge equal to 50 days’ interest on the amount withdrawn.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “It’s fantastic to see Coventry Building Society offer such competitive rates for savers. They may well prove a popular choice, particularly for those savers who wish to use their Isa allowance.

“Those savers comfortable to invest their cash for either one or two years will find the fixed Isas are currently market-leading.”

Daniel McDonald, senior product manager at Coventry Building Society, said: “Whether our members are saving in variable or fixed accounts, we continually review our savings range and try to make interest rate decisions as quickly as possible.

“And because we don’t give new savers better rates than our existing members on like-for-like products, the rates for our long-time savers are at least as good as the competitive rates we offer on the market today.”

Nationwide Building Society also announced some new savings deals on Wednesday, including the launch of a one-year fixed-rate Isa and one-year fixed-rate bonds paying 5.10%.

According to Moneyfacts, the average one-year fixed cash Isa rate on the market is 4.49%.

The average easy access savings rate pays 2.48%.

Moneyfacts said savers can get easy access savings rates at 4.35% from both Yorkshire Building Society and Family Building Society.

The Bank of England base rate stands at 5% following 13 hikes in a row. Across all deposit sizes, the average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages on the market charge borrowers more than 6%, according to Moneyfacts’ data.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has summoned bosses from major banks to attend a meeting on Thursday, to discuss concerns about the treatment of savers.

Asked previously whether banks’ behaviour amounted to profiteering, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s something the regulator is looking into.”

