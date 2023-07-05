New car market up by more than a quarter in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New car market up by more than a quarter in June

By Press Association
The new car market has recorded its 11th consecutive month of year-on-year growth, figures show (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The new car market has recorded its 11th consecutive month of year-on-year growth, figures show.

Some 177,266 new cars were registered in June, up 25.8% from the same month last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The increase has been attributed to an easing of global supply chain shortages.

Pure electric new cars consolidated their position as the UK’s second most popular powertrain behind petrol.

A further 31,700 went on the road last month, up 39.4% on June 2022 to secure a 17.9% market share.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The new car market is growing back and growing green, as the attractions of electric cars become apparent to more drivers.

“But meeting our climate goals means we have to move even faster.

“Most electric vehicle owners enjoy the convenience and cost saving of charging at home but those that do not have a driveway or designated parking space must pay four times as much in tax for the same amount of energy.

“This is unfair and risks delaying greater uptake, so cutting VAT on public EV charging will help make owning an EV fairer and attractive to even more people.”

VAT on domestic electricity is 5% whereas motorists using on-street chargers pay 20%.

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK from 2030.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “Our figures show the electric share of the new car market enjoyed a much-needed boost in June – taking 15% of new car advert views up from 11% in March – due to advertising by brands promoting electric models.

“After several months of low EV interest, this is welcome news and shows that the increasing array of deals from the likes of Tesla that have hit the market in recent weeks are already stimulating demand.”

