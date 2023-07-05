Union warns of general strike in education as teachers march through Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union warns of general strike in education as teachers march through Westminster

By Press Association
Members of the NEU took part in a rally as teachers staged walkouts across England (PA)
Members of the NEU took part in a rally as teachers staged walkouts across England (PA)

The Government will face a general strike in education if it fails to end the dispute with teachers, a union has warned.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary-elect of the National Education Union (NEU), told thousands of striking teachers on stage at Parliament Square, in Westminster, to “get ready” for a general strike.

He said: “If this Government doesn’t deliver there will be a general strike in education. Get ready now.

“It’s not going to be easy, and it will get harder, but we will win because we have justice on our side… your action will continue to move this Government.”

Teachers across England took part in the rally in Westminster on Wednesday, calling for better pay and more school funding.

They chanted “Oh Rishi, you’re so tight, you make us strike”, held placards labelled “I’d glue myself to this street but I’m out of pritt-sticks”, and booed while passing the Department for Education.

Mr Kebede was joined on stage by Labour MPs John McDonnell and Richard Burgon.

Mr McDonnell said: “Labour MPs need to be on every picket line possible.”

Industrial strike
Members of the National Education Union take part in a rally through Westminster to Parliament Square (James Manning/PA)

Mr Burgon said: “There’s a whole range of wealth taxes on the very super-rich that could easily fund a properly funded school system.

“As a modest proposal, a 1.5% tax on assets above £10 million will raise more than enough that we need to settle these disputes.”

Primary school teacher Aaron Connor told the PA news agency that teachers need a more effective way to strike.

“Let’s have one hard hit… I’m saying take these five days we’re striking over the course of the year and have them together one after the other,” Mr Connor said.

“To send out a clear message that we’re serious about taking on the Government and serious about having a fully funded education programme.

“We’re not necessarily saying strike more, we’re saying strike clever.”

Two secondary school teachers told PA that the UK Government has “chronically” underfunded their schools, forcing them to “regularly” use their own money to obtain the equipment needed for the school year.

Industrial strike
Megan Oliver, 24, from Maida Vale, and Oscar Reed, 27, from Camden, took part in the rally (Jamal Smith/PA)

Megan Oliver, 24, an art teacher from Maida Vale, said: “All of our colleagues here have to pay out of our own pocket, while not getting paid enough, to provide equipment, papers, pencils and glue sticks because our schools don’t have enough funding.

“It’s having a knock-on effect on education because we can’t afford equipment – students won’t be able to do certain tasks essential to their learning.”

Oscar Reed, 27, a media teacher from Camden, said: “In media, we don’t have money to buy the specialist equipment we need, so I’ve had to use my own to teach and provide the basic level of content that’s expected.

“School funding is not up to standard, that’s why it’s a joke.”

