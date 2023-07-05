London markets slump as investors await US rates outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London markets slump as investors await US rates outlook

By Press Association
London markets slumped on Wednesday after new data showed wage rises were still driving up costs across the UK services sector (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

London markets slumped on Wednesday after new data showed wage rises were still driving up costs across the UK services sector, a closely followed index for Bank of England policymakers.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed that businesses topping up salaries was offsetting declines in fuel and electricity costs.

It could prompt more interest rate hikes to get inflation under control, economists suggested.

Meanwhile, investors appeared to be nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes later today, which gives an indication of the US’s inflation forecast and path for future interest rates.

Francesco Pesole, at ING, said: “First of all, the minutes will shed some light on the compromise between keeping rates on hold but strongly signalling more hikes ahead.

“From a market perspective, it will be key to gauge where most of the committee sees core inflation dynamics going and the scope for further tightening.

“Markets will also be sensitive to any details about members’ positions on rate cuts.”

The downbeat mood saw London’s FTSE 100 sink more than 1% on Wednesday after only narrow losses earlier in the week.

It closed 77.62 points lower, or 1.03%, to 7,442.1.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax closed 0.63% lower, and France’s Cac fell 0.8%.

In the US, trading started on the back foot with the S&P 500 down 0.16% and Dow Jones down 0.25% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was relatively flat against the US dollar at 1.2709, and up 0.2% against the euro to 1.17.

In company news, sportswear giant JD Sports Fashion saw its share price slip after being found to have colluded with Leicester City FC to restrict competition in selling club clothing, including replica kit.

The anti-competitive behaviour resulted in an £880,000 fine for the football club, the UK’s competitions watchdog said. But JD avoided a fine because it reported the illegal activity.

Nevertheless, JD’s share price closed 1.7% lower.

Shares in fashion retailer Quiz tumbled after the chain warned investors it was facing tough trading conditions as shoppers come under pressure from inflation.

The company posted a jump in profits for the past year but a decrease in revenues in recent months, amid the challenging backdrop.

It was enough to spook investors and its share price dropped by 11.7% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 20p to 837.4p, Tesco, up 1p to 248.8p, Convatec, up 0.8p to 203.8p, AstraZeneca, up 40p to 10,620p, and BAE Systems, up 1.8p to 910.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, down 41.8p to 573.4p, Prudential, down 43p to 1,063p, Severn Trent, down 89p to 2,450p, United Utilities Group, down 29p to 932.8p, and M&G, down 5.65p to 187.9p.

