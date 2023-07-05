Center Parcs breaks ‘hundreds of pounds’ cheaper on the continent, Which? finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Center Parcs breaks ‘hundreds of pounds’ cheaper on the continent, Which? finds

By Press Association
Consumer group Which? has analysed Center Parcs prices (Alamy/PA)
Consumer group Which? has analysed Center Parcs prices (Alamy/PA)

Holidaymakers stunned by the price of Center Parcs breaks in the UK could save “hundreds of pounds” by switching to the continent, new analysis shows.

Consumer group Which? compared the cost of a four-night stay at 16 sites across England, France and Belgium during August, October half-term, next year’s February half-term and Easter 2024.

The figures, based on holidays for a family of four, show those in the UK cost £1,274 on average, compared with £701 in Belgium and £833 in France.

Center Parcs UK said there is “huge demand for our short breaks in the UK”.

Which? found the biggest savings can be made over October half-term and Easter 2024, partly due to differences between school calendars in the countries analysed.

While an Easter holiday in the UK costs £1,259 on average, the same break can be booked for £392 in France and £800 in Belgium.

Center Parcs provides woodland-based holidays with accommodation in lodges and activities such as swimming, water sports, crafting and cycling.

Its five sites in England are: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.

Which? said large savings can be made by booking trips on the continent even when travel costs are factored in.

It found return ferry sailings from Dover for a family of four during October half-term can be booked for around £125 to Calais and £170 to Dunkirk.

Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest
There are five Center Parcs sites in England, including in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire (Alamy/PA)

Jo Rhodes, deputy editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “While a holiday park may feel like a quintessentially British holiday, our research found that it’s well worth casting your eye beyond the Channel to snap up some significant savings.

“A family of four could save hundreds of pounds by choosing a Center Parcs resort in France or Belgium rather than in the UK, with the biggest savings over the October and Easter half-terms.

“Just do your research before you go, to make sure your chosen park has the facilities and activities you’re looking for.”

A Center Parcs UK spokesman said: “Center Parcs UK and Center Parcs Europe are entirely separate companies that share the same brand but operate under very different market conditions.

“This makes comparisons between the two difficult.

“There is huge demand for our short breaks in the UK which means we are almost full all year round.

“Sixty per cent of guests will go on to make another booking with us, which reflects the quality of the experience we offer.”

More from The Courier

The dinghy was towed back to safety by a Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. Image: Supplied.
Two people rescued after dinghy blown out to sea at Broughty Ferry
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out midfielder's 'game intelligence' after four assists in Bray…
Balgowan Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged with having weapon after police swoop on Dundee street
Zach Robinson celebrates with Fin Robertson.
3 Dundee talking points as Zach Robinson and Owen Beck get among the goals…
Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return - 'causing chaos' in the front three…
Consumer group Which? has analysed Center Parcs prices (Alamy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions