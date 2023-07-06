Convictions of ex-trader jailed for Libor rigging referred to Court of Appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Convictions of ex-trader jailed for Libor rigging referred to Court of Appeal

By Press Association
Tom Hayes was jailed for five-and-a-half years (PA)
Tom Hayes was jailed for five-and-a-half years (PA)

A former City trader jailed for rigging the benchmark Libor rate has had his convictions referred to the Court of Appeal.

In 2015, former Citigroup and UBS trader Tom Hayes was convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud over manipulating the rate previously used to set millions of pounds worth of financial deals, including car loans and mortgages.

In his trial, Hayes was described by prosecution counsel as the “ringmaster” at the centre of an enormous fraud to manipulate the benchmark interest rates and boost his own six-figure earnings.

Hayes, who has maintained his innocence, spent five-and-a-half years in prison and was released in January 2021.

A previous challenge launched by Hayes was rejected in December 2015 by the Court of Appeal, though he succeeded in securing a three-year cut to his original 14-year sentence.

The former trader applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in 2017.

On Thursday, the commission said there is a “real possibility” that the Court of Appeal could overturn his convictions and referred them to the court to be reconsidered.

The commission’s decision comes after a court in the United States overturned the convictions of two other ex-traders, who were jailed in similar circumstances, and charges against Hayes in the US were dropped.

CCRC chairwoman Helen Pitcher said: “We have concluded after a lengthy and complex investigation that the Court of Appeal should clarify whether the right legal approach was taken in Mr Hayes’ case.

“We are committed to leaving no stone unturned in our comprehensive reviews of potential miscarriages of justice.”

Following the decision, Hayes said he was “delighted” by the referral.

He added: “It is now time for all those convicted of Libor rigging to get justice. Although we have all served our custodial sentence the scars of our experiences remain today and continue to plague us.

“I am pleased that the commission feels that there is a real possibility that the case in law used in our cases will be revised by either the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court.

“Of course such a revision would merely bring the UK into line with the law used in the rest of the world.

“It remains a tragedy that so many lives were ruined by the false narrative propagated from 2012 when various enquiries were lied to by multiple powerful institutions.”

He continued: “I would like to thank my entire legal team for their tenacity and perseverance, especially those who have been with me from the darkest days in 2016 post my conviction.”

Hayes’ lawyer Karen Todner said the former trader and others had been used “as a scapegoat” by the Government and senior bankers.

She added: “The result is that Tom Hayes’ conviction is a miscarriage of justice which demands immediate correction.

“It has been a lengthy and arduous road back to the Court of Appeal but I’m glad we will finally achieve the rehearing he deserves.”

