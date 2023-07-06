Jet2 hails package holiday boom as chairman steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jet2 hails package holiday boom as chairman steps down

By Press Association
(Nick Ansell/PA)
(Nick Ansell/PA)

Jet2 has hailed a resurgence in overseas travel and robust demand for package holidays, but blamed airport delays and disruption for a £50 million cost hit.

The firm saw its share price sink by more than a 10th after announcing its chairman would be stepping down after 40 years at the helm.

Jet2 said its revenues reached more than £5 billion in the year to the end of March, up from £1.2 billion in 2022, and 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

It returned to a profit before tax of £371 million after sinking to a loss of £389 million last year, which was still affected by pandemic restrictions.

The end of Covid lockdowns “unleashed an enormous surge of pent-up demand” for experiences like overseas holidays, the company said.

Package holidays – where people book flights, hotels, transfers and dining with one provider – are a “resilient and popular product, particularly during difficult economic times”, Jet2 said.

People booking packages made up a much greater share of total customers last year, while the proportion of flight-only passengers declined.

The price of the average package holiday went up by a 10th year-on-year, from £689 to £761, Jet2 revealed.

This was driven by extra numbers booking more expensive destinations, as well as prices going up amid strong demand.

However, Jet2 said it took a £50 million hit in delay and compensation costs throughout the year as a result of disruption across the aviation sector last summer.

The hold-ups were “primarily due to the lack of planning and preparedness of many airports and associated suppliers”, the company said.

Philip Meeson
Philip Meeson is stepping down from the company board (Jet2/PA)

Travel last summer was marred by flight cancellations due to staff shortages at several major airports, also leading to long queues for security checks and big build-ups at baggage-handling areas.

But Jet2 said it was the only UK airline not to cancel a flight during July and August last year.

Meanwhile, the holiday giant revealed that its executive chairman Philip Meeson will be stepping down from the company’s board.

Mr Meeson bought the business in 1983 as a small cargo carrier and grew it into Britain’s largest package holiday provider.

He said he remains confident in the outlook of the group, “but I am conscious of my age and the need to plan an orderly succession”.

The 75-year-old Yorkshire businessman is set to move to non-executive chairman and remain in the role until a successor is appointed.

Shares in Jet2 fell by more than 10% on Thursday.

