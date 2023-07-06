FTSE 100 plunges to lowest close since November as global stocks rocked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 plunges to lowest close since November as global stocks rocked

By Press Association
FTSE 100 closes at lowest level since November (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE 100 closes at lowest level since November (Yui Mok/PA)

The UK’s FTSE 100 has plunged at its lowest point since November as US interest rate fears weighed heavily on global sentiment.

It was a bruising session for stock markets around the world as a new payrolls report showed the US private sector jobs market was stronger than expected.

While good news for workers, it could put more pressure on the central bank to keep raising interest rates to keep spending under control.

A meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers yesterday evening indicated that further rate rises could be on the way amid the lingering threat of inflation pressures.

Nearly all stocks on London’s FTSE 100 were trading lower on Thursday, while housebuilders and retailers were among the index’s worst performers.

The blue-chip index shed 161.6 points, dropping 2.17%, to 7,280.5. It hit its lowest level since March during the day, and closed at the lowest since November 3.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “Fears over higher rates and slower growth has tipped the FTSE 100 to its worst day since the big sell-off in March, as well as its lowest levels since then, as well as clobbering the FTSE 250, with weakness manifesting itself across the rest of European markets, after last night’s Fed minutes showed that the decision to pause rate hikes wasn’t the cut and dried decision that many thought it was.”

He added that the US jobs report “cemented the idea that Fed officials are very serious about meeting their inflation target and the resilience of the labour market will only likely reinforce this view”.

France’s top index suffered an even steeper decline on Thursday with the Cac shedding 3.13% at close and losing nearly 230 points over the day. Germany’s Dax also fell 2.57% at close.

Weak trading kicked off the day over in the US where the S&P 500 was down 1% and Dow Jones 1.3% lower by the time European markets closed.

The pound, meanwhile, jumped on the back of the downbeat US mood and was up 0.2% against the US dollar to 1.2728. It was relatively flat against the euro at 1.17.

In company news, shares in airline Jet2 fell by more than a tenth after the package holiday company and airline announced that its executive chairman would be stepping down from the board.

Philip Meeson bought the firm 40 years ago as a small cargo carrier and grew it into Britain’s biggest package holiday provider.

Despite the company revealing it returned to a profit in the latest financial year, it was not enough to please investors and its share price closed 10.5% lower.

It was an equally choppy session for electronics retailer Currys which said it would not declare a final dividend payment to shareholders as it faces an uncertain economic backdrop.

The company’s chief executive said the retailer was facing “depressed demand, high inflation and unforgiving competition” in all its markets. Its share price closed 9.7% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were United Utilities, up 14.4p to 947.2p, Tesco, up 0.5p to 249.3p, and Severn Trent, up 1p to 2,451p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, down 25.2p to 432.75p, Next, down 372p to 6,582p, Antofagasta, down 78.5p to 1,391.5p, Flutter Entertainment, down 815p to 14,520p, and JD Sports Fashion, down 7.25p to 138p.

More from The Courier

FTSE 100 closes at lowest level since November (Yui Mok/PA)
Thursday round-up — Stun gun and 'arresting paedos'
The tree growing in Arbroath's Brothock Burn will eventually be axed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Why 30-foot tree is still standing in middle of Arbroath's £12m flood protection scheme
Councillor Pete Shears has launched a campaign to stop the closure. Image: Google Street View
'Real anger' at RBS over Broughty Ferry branch closure as petition launched
The Goatmilk Farm which has been listed for sale near Glenrothes.
Fife farm with 114 acres of land on sale for £1.3m
SNP MSP Mhairi Black speaking in the House of Commons.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Mhairi Black is jumping before SNP gets the push
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan 'looking sharp' for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker's will to…
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree dies after 9 months
Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…