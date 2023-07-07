Gladioli demand surges as shoppers seek ‘affordable bouquets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gladioli demand surges as shoppers seek ‘affordable bouquets’

By Press Association
Colin Martin has been producing gladioli on his farm in Moulton Chapel near Spalding, Lincolnshire for 20 years (Colin Martin/ PA)
A supermarket chain has reported a more than 300% surge in sales of gladioli compared with last year, as shoppers seek “more affordable bouquets” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The bright blooms, often associated with Dame Edna Everage and with The Smiths’ frontman Morrissey, can be priced cheaply partly because they are fairly low maintenance to grow.

Tesco said it has sold 60,000 bunches of the flowers so far this year, up on the 14,000 during the same time period in 2022, including imported bouquets before the UK season started.

The supermarket charges £1.99 for a bouquet of five stems, making them the cheapest seasonal flower from July until earlier October when the gladioli season ends.

Lincolnshire-based grower Colin Martin, who supplies Tesco and is the biggest grower of gladioli in Europe, said this year “could well be a record year” for gladioli.

“This year I’m growing 33 million plants with 10 different coloured varieties,” he said.

gladioli
“The reason the price can be kept low is because they are fairly low maintenance as well as the scale of volume that we grow.

“There are also relatively fewer miles and travel costs involved as they are grown in the UK, and here in Lincolnshire we have wonderful soil that retains water well.

“So far the growing season hasn’t been too bad and right now we are getting just about the right amount of sunshine and rain so the quality overall is really good.”

Mr Martin has been producing gladioli, as well as daffodils, peonies and sweet Williams, on his farm in Moulton Chapel near Spalding for 20 years.

He said gladioli are seeing a revival in popularity, and that when he first started supplying Tesco two decades ago he produced four million gladioli a year for the supermarket, compared with nearly 20 million annually now.

He not only grows them but also works to develop new varieties that are in demand for the UK market.

Colin Martin
Tesco flower buyer Georgina Reid said: “We are currently seeing shoppers looking for more affordable bouquets and gladioli ticks all the boxes as they are big, bold and colourful and, most importantly, are really great value.

“We started seeing a slight uplift last summer but over the last few months demand has been really strong and is growing by the week.

“Glads, as they are often called, have such a colourful presence that people are obviously seeing them in the homes of friends and family, finding out the great price and then buying them for themselves.”

