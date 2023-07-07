Radiographers to strike for 48 hours later this month over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Radiographers to strike for 48 hours later this month over pay

By Press Association
Radiographers have voted to strike later this month (Alamy/PA)
Radiographers have voted to strike later this month (Alamy/PA)

Radiographers are to strike for 48 hours later this month over pay.

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) trade union announced its members at 43 NHS trusts voted to walk out between 8am on July 25 and 8am on July 27.

Bank holiday levels of “life and limb” emergency cover will be provided for patients while the industrial action takes place, it added.

The announcement comes after union members voted to reject the Government’s pay offer of 5% plus a non-consolidated lump sum for 2022-23 in an indicative ballot.

Affected trusts include University College London Hospitals, the Royal Marsden, Liverpool University Hospitals, Nottingham University Hospitals and University Hospitals Bristol.

A majority of members were in favour of striking at more than 150 trusts but the required turnout threshold was not reached in many instances.

The union informed affected trusts of the strike by letter on Thursday.

It urged the Government to discuss “urgent improvements” to radiographers’ pay and conditions to avert the walkout.

Dean Rogers, the union’s executive director of industrial strategy and member relations, said: “Voting for strike action is never easy. Going out on strike will be even more difficult for our members, who care above all about the safety and wellbeing of their patients.

“The Society of Radiographers had been seeking meaningful discussions with the Government without success, since starting its industrial action ballot across England.

“Following a strong vote for strike action in the ballot, the Society of Radiographers was invited to a meeting with Will Quince, the minister for health, on July 4. This was followed by another meeting on July 6.

“In both meetings, the SoR explained that our members were working long hours for low pay, and that this was forcing radiographers to leave the profession, resulting in chronic understaffing and long waiting lists.

“We asked for: more pay now and a review of the 5% pay offer; funding to support recruitment and retention; support for long-term pay restoration; and clear support for better working conditions.

“The Government acknowledged our concerns but made no concrete proposals.

“They have now indicated they will not talk to the SoR any further while industrial action is proposed – something we find regrettable for staff, patients and future industrial relations.

“Strike action is a last resort. But our members believe they have no alternative, because the Government won’t take the action needed to address their concerns.”

The union said radiographers – who carry out scans including x-rays and MRIs as well as radiotherapy for people with cancer – help nine out of 10 NHS patients but “too few” of them are currently being recruited and retained.

This means one million patients are waiting to be seen by a radiographer, it added.

The union said the Government’s long-awaited workforce plan, unveiled last week, is a “plan for the future” which will not plug immediate staff shortages.

Mr Rogers added: “If the Government wants to reduce NHS waiting lists and ensure that patients receive the treatment they need, when they need it, then it must urgently prioritise the recruitment and retention of radiography professionals.

“Our members deserve better. Our patients deserve better.”

More from The Courier

Gareth Norman had a reputation as a community worker in Dundee but has now been found guilty of rape. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced Dundee charity leader convicted of historical child rape
Women in pink wigs and Race for Life T shirts waving at the finish line of Race for Life Dundee in 2022.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'm proud to be a part of Dundee Race for Life
The Ogbonnaya family - John, Blessing and John junior - welcomed Joshua on Sunday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
'She was amazing': Dundee mum gives birth to baby Joshua in taxi
Jonny O'Mara is inspiring Andy Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
Jonny O'Mara: Who is Arbroath's Wimbledon ace that is driving on Andy Murray from…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Former Fife Tory councillor ‘massaged' young girl as she watched X Factor on bed,…
John and Charlie recovering at home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee pensioner left covered in blood after dog attack
M90 Friarton Bridge near Perth.
M90 Friarton Bridge: Motorists face week of disruption for emergency repairs
Oksana Gorbach.
Ukrainian refugee's dream London trip cancelled after Flix bus no-show in Dundee
Zach Robinson takes on Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Zach Robinson talks Dundee 'love' as he reveals family celebrations during last season's…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United transfer update as Tannadice boss discusses Levitt and Fletcher…