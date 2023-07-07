Bed-in-a-box brand Emma could face court action over sales tactics, says CMA

The UK competition regulator has called on bed-in-a-box brand Emma Sleep to change its online sales practices or face potential court action.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the company last year over concerns that it has misled consumers with pressure selling tactics.

It said on Friday, the CMA said it had concerns that the use of “countdown timers” could have misled customers and therefore broken consumer protection law.

The CMA also said it found evidence that “discount claims made by Emma Sleep did not stack up against the actual savings made by customers”.

The regulator said its probe showed that Emma’s website showed extensive discount offers, but there was evidence that only a small fraction of the retail brand’s products were actually sold at the full price.

It said the company now has the opportunity to respond its concerns and “avoid court action” by signing a commitment to change its online sales tactics.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Companies that use fake countdown clocks or misleading ‘discounts’ risk pressuring people into making quick purchases and often spending more money than they otherwise would for fear of missing out.

“This is especially concerning given the current pressure on people’s pockets.

“We have put a number of detailed concerns to Emma Sleep about its sales tactics.

“The CMA looks to Emma Sleep to agree to change the way it does business to avoid the risk of court action.”

Emma Sleep has been contacted for comment.