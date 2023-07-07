Housebuilder reports shrinking first-time buyer numbers as mortgage rates surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housebuilder reports shrinking first-time buyer numbers as mortgage rates surge

By Press Association
Low-cost housebuilder MJ Gleeson said it sold fewer properties in the year to the end of June (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Low-cost housebuilder MJ Gleeson said it sold fewer properties in the year to the end of June (Gareth Fuller/PA)

MJ Gleeson has become the latest housebuilder to see higher borrowing costs dampen demand for new homes, as the proportion of first-time buyers shrinks.

The low-cost builder, whose homes start from about £116,000, said it sold fewer properties in the year to the end of June.

It completed the sale of 1,723 homes in the latest financial year, compared to 2,000 the previous year.

The reduction in house sales reflected the downturn in the wider economy and the immediate impact of higher mortgage rates on buyers’ confidence, the company said.

It comes as the Bank of England pushed up UK interest rates to 5% last month, the highest level in 15 years. Millions of mortgage holders are set to see their monthly payments increase when their fixed-rate deals expire over the next year.

It also means first-time buyers face much higher borrowing costs, with the average five-year fixed-rate deal surpassing 6% earlier this week, according to Moneyfacts.

Housing stock
MJ Gleeson said first-time buyers accounted for fewer reservations in the latest financial year, whereas over-55s made up more (PA)

MJ Gleeson also said the average selling price of new homes had gone up in the latest year, largely because of a shortage of properties on the market and because builders’ material and labour costs went up over the period.

The average selling price of a home sold by the firm increased by 11.3% year-on-year to £186,200, from £167,000.

It also flagged a significant shift in the age demographic of its typical buyers in the second half of the financial year. First-time buyers accounted for about 50% of open market reservations, compared to 71% in the same period last year.

Whereas the proportion of buyers over the age of 55 doubled, from 10% last year to 20% this year, it said.

But the builder said its houses are becoming more appealing to buyers who would have previously bought a more expensive home, as household incomes are squeezed.

The company said: “Looking ahead, whilst the board believes that demand from first-time buyers will continue at the levels seen through the last few months, it anticipates that interest from other value-driven buyers will increase as purchasers look to take advantage of Gleeson’s more affordable price points and high quality.”

On Thursday, a closely-watched survey by S&P Global and CIPS found the construction sector declined last month, with housebuilders seeing demand for residential homes fall sharply.

