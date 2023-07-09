Inquiries jump to service which helps people to find affordable insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Inquiries jump to service which helps people to find affordable insurance

By Press Association
Biba said that in total, it received nearly 3.5 million inquiries to its ‘find insurance’ service between 2012 and 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Biba said that in total, it received nearly 3.5 million inquiries to its ‘find insurance’ service between 2012 and 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A service which helps people to find suitable and affordable insurance handled nearly double the number of call centre inquiries last year than those it dealt with a decade earlier, according to brokers.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) said that in total, it received nearly 3.5 million inquiries to its “find insurance” service between 2012 and 2022, including online searches and calls to the contact centre.

Specifically looking at its call centre, it said that 97,862 inquiries were handled in 2022, nearly doubling (a 92.7% increase) compared with 2012.

Biba highlighted the case of a 62-year-old woman from Leeds in Yorkshire, who was looking for travel insurance for her nephew’s year-long trip to Japan.

She was signposted to Biba’s “find insurance” service and found a specialist to cover a working trip.

She said: “Things only got better when it was explained to me that a year-long holiday was unlikely – that’s when everything dropped into place, I was looking for the wrong product as my nephew was travelling on a working visa.”

Graeme Trudgill, Biba chief executive, said: “Travel insurance is hugely important, offering you financial protection for many situations. Most importantly if you have a medical emergency or have to cancel your holiday due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Policies vary significantly in terms of levels of cover so it’s essential that you get a policy that is right for you.

“Our find insurance service can put you in touch with a specialist broker to help find a suitable policy for your specific needs.  It has helped many consumers but is particularly useful if… you have non-standard requirements and are struggling to find insurance online, or an ‘off the shelf’ policy doesn’t cover your individual requirements.”

