Thames Water agrees £750m funding deal but warns ‘significantly’ more needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Thames Water agrees £750m funding deal but warns ‘significantly’ more needed

By Press Association
Utility giant Thames Water has said its shareholders agreed to pump in another £750 million in funding, but warned another £2.5 billion will be needed by 2030 (PA)
Utility giant Thames Water has said its shareholders agreed to pump in another £750 million in funding, but warned another £2.5 billion will be needed by 2030 (PA)

Thames Water has said its shareholders have agreed to pump another £750 million in funding into the utility giant, but warned that another £2.5 billion will be needed by 2030 as it struggles under a £14 billion debt mountain.

The supplier said the initial funding agreement to the end of March 2025 is a “major milestone”, although it is less than the £1 billion expected, and the group admitted that “significantly” greater support will be needed in following years for its turnaround to be delivered.

It said any further support from shareholders for the 2025-2030 period “will depend on the finalisation of the business plan and the regulatory framework that will apply”.

Thames Water’s latest funding deal comes as the group battles to stave off nationalisation, with the Government working on contingency plans in recent weeks to take control if the firm collapsed.

Thames Water is the UK’s biggest water supplier with 15 million customers, serving households across London and the South East.

Its annual results also published on Monday laid bare the financial woes at the group, with debts swelling to £14 billion from £12.9 billion the previous year and remaining in the red with underlying pre-tax losses of £82.6 million for the year to March 31.

Interim co-chief executives Cathryn Ross and Alastair Cochran said: “This announcement is a major milestone for Thames and all our stakeholders.

“The substantial equity support package announced today will underpin the delivery of a more focused turnaround plan that builds on the foundations that have been put in place over the last two years.”

The funding secured adds to £500 million already injected in March this year by its investors.

Thames Water chairman Ian Marchant said the new deal is “the largest equity support package ever seen in the UK water sector”.

But the company’s shareholders – a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds – have said the cash is dependent on “the preparation of a business plan that underpins a more focused turnaround that delivers targeted performance improvements for customers, the environment and other stakeholders over the next three years and is supported by appropriate regulatory arrangements”.

Thames Water has come under pressure in recent years over its poor performance in tackling leaks and sewage contamination, while facing criticism for handing out big rewards to top bosses and shareholders.

Its former chief executive, Sarah Bentley, stepped down abruptly last month amid mounting worries over the financial stability of the company.

The group reiterated that it has £4.4 billion of cash and committed funding.

However, it has the highest gearing level of all water companies – a key measure of a company’s financial risk – though it said on Monday that this has eased back to its lowest level in 10 years.

It stressed it will “carefully monitor” its progress on meeting conditions for the shareholder support and “keep under review pathways to ensure Thames Water’s continued financial resilience”.

“In the meantime, Thames Water remains focused on delivering a safe and reliable service to its customers and the environment while work continues on implementing and accelerating the turnaround,” it said.

More from The Courier

Crowds flocked to Glamis Castle for the 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Aziz Behich poses during a Dundee United press call at Tannadice
Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained
Luke McCowan
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on '48-yard' wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals…
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
Graham Carey can be St Johnstone 'difference-maker' says boss
Lauren Hamilton. Image: Police Scotland
Concern growing for missing Fife woman, 21, who may be in Perthshire
Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase
Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays
Sam Brodie
Kirkcaldy music producer signs publishing deal with major record label
Perthshire woman Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year
Perthshire woman named Scottish young designer of the year